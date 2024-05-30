The Monkeys Nab Creative Directors From Goodby Silverstein & Partners

The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song has announced the bolstering of its creative department, welcoming two new associate creative directors, ex-Goodby Silverstein & Partners creative team Lennie Galloway (L) and Thomas Gledhill (R).

Galloway and Gledhill have been working together for almost a decade. They began their career at FCB New Zealand, winning Cannes Young Lions as interns, and then went on to pick up metal at every major award show including Creative Team of the Year at AWARD.

The duo has just finished a four-year stint at Goodby Silverstein & Partners in San Francisco where they created award-winning work for Cheetos, Autodesk and Liberty Mutual. The team is now returning to the southern hemisphere and are excited to join The Monkeys in Sydney.

“We’ve had our eye on The Monkeys for years, so we’re feeling pretty lucky to now work here. There’s something about their creativity, and the work in the southern hemisphere in general, that always impresses on a global stage, and we’re excited to be a part of it again. We’re also excited for people to understand our accents again,” Galloway said.

“It was a hard decision to leave the US, but the opportunity to join The Monkeys made it an absolute no brainer. They’ve launched some of the most ambitious, well-crafted work in the world and we can’t wait to be a part of the team. There’s something in the water down here, besides sharks,” said Gledhill.

“We are thrilled to welcome Lennie and Thomas fresh from The States and to have them join the team. Great people. Great talents. We cannot wait to see the brilliant things they will do,” said The Monkeys chief creative officer Tara Ford.