The Media Store Wins Media Account For New Aussie-Made Skincare

Independently owned media agency, The Media Store, has secured the media account for the new Aussie-made skincare brand, About Time We Met.

The gender-neutral skincare brand launched in November with its own sandalwood as the hero ingredient. Sandalwood is scientifically proven to reduce signs of ageing, protect against blue light and pollution, reduce the appearance of acne, soothe the skin, and brighten skin tone. Most interestingly, it also calms the mind. The brand’s mission is to spread the healing power of sandalwood, to create a skincare that’s not just good for your skin, but also for your overall wellbeing and the environment.

The Media Store is thrilled to be partnering with this fellow Australian brand, providing full strategic, planning, buying and optimization services, effective immediately. “Taking our ethically grown sandalwood to the modern-day skincare consumer is incredibly exciting. Finding a values-aligned partner in The Media Store, which has a proven track record in launching and growing brands with their exceptional digital performance capabilities, sets us up confidently for mutual success,” Vanessa Ligovich, About Time We Met chief marketing officer, said,

“It is an exciting time for The Media Store as we support the launch and ongoing success of Australia’s newest skincare brand, About Time We Met. A brave brand with compelling messaging coupled with our deep strategic thinking and agile implementation is a partnership made in heaven. We can’t wait to see what we can achieve together” Stephen Leeds, The Media Store CEO, said.

The About Time We Met appointment follows a period of strong growth for The Media Store with new clients Travel Texas and Cure Cancer also joining the agency.