The Marketing Academy 2024 Scholarship Program Scholars Announced
The Marketing Academy Australia has announced the 30 marketing executives selected for the 2024 Scholarship Program.
Following a competitive three-stage selection process, The Marketing Academy Australia has selected 30 marketing executives from client-side brands, media owners, agencies and start-ups to attend its world-class Scholarship Program.
This free but highly selective development program for the best talent in the industry is designed to utilize the collective knowledge of C Suite executives to develop the Scholar’s skills and prepare them for their journey towards board-level business leaders.
Now entering its 10th year in Australia, there are 280 alumni of the program who frequently describe the experience as ‘transformational’.
The program includes one-to-one mentoring with an enviable lineup of board-level executives, including:
- Jo Boundy, CMO, CBA
- Eric Thomson, Global Marketing Director, Pernod Ricard
- Anubha Sahasrabuddhe CMO, Lion
- Brent Smart, CMO, Telstra
- Sweta Mehra, CMO, ANZ
- Martin Brown, Director, eBusiness, Strategy & Marketing, Nestle Australia
- Jenni Dill, CMO, Arnott’s
- Susan Coghill, CMO, Tourism Australia
- Peter Horgan, CEO, Omnicom Media Group
- Mark Richardson, Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer, Marley Spoon
- Mark Coad, CEO, IPG Mediabrands
- Naysla Edwards, VP Brand, Charge Cards & Member experience, Amex
- Leisa Bacon, Director of Audiences at ABC.
In addition to mentoring, Scholars are each assigned an Executive Coach, attend 3 residential ‘Boot Camps’ packed with inspirational speakers, and attend lectures & masterclasses hosted by renowned experts from around the world.
Each appointed Scholar will also receive 10 places for their teams and colleagues to enrol on the online development program ‘The Marketing Academy Virtual Campus’.
“Each year, we continue to be impressed by the remarkable talent found in Australia, and this year is no exception. Despite potential challenges for brands and agencies ahead, The Marketing Academy remains steadfast in its dedication to nurturing these exceptional leaders in their personal growth, leadership journey, and professional achievements. I would like to thank our incredible community of pitch and panel interviewers, sponsors, mentors, executive coaches, and speakers for their continued support in making this transformative program possible,” said The Marketing Academy founder & global CEO Sherilyn Shackell.
“The Marketing Academy Scholarship is so much more than a leadership program. It challenges you to your core, to make you a better person. With access to the industry’s elite, mentors, coaches, and all-around good humans, it’s impossible to come through the year unchanged. It provided the time and space to reflect on my business and affirm how I want to take things forward. It’s an immense privilege to experience TMA during your working life because you walk away with hundreds of talented people in your corner and renewed vigor to make a positive impact on those around you,” said Ainslie Williams, CEO of Qualie (2023 Scholar Alumni).
The Marketing Academy Australia Scholarship Program is funded by long-time sponsors Salesforce, Google,
Commonwealth Bank, IAG and Optus.
Here’s the list of The Marketing Academy Australia Scholarship Class of 2024:
- Alexandra Piercy, National Marketing Manager – Loyalty Coles Supermarkets
- Alita McMenamin, Head of Brand, Network and Sponsorship Telstra
- Amber Scotto Di Perta, Chief Operating Officer & Head of Client Services Edelman Australia
- Benjamin Harrison, Managing Director M&C Saatchi
- Bonnie Bradley Chapter Area Lead – Marketing, Digital & eCommerce The Warehouse Group
- Dale Bennetto, Partner / Head of Production Chronicle Studios
- Dan Adams, Client Service Director The Idea Shed
- Dan Hamer, Head of Commercial & Growth Hawthorn Football Club
- Darryl Newby, Co-Founder/Director Welcome to Travel
- Elena Giraldo, Manager, Experiential Marketing & Content IAG
- James Clifton, Senior Director, APAC Marketing Salesforce
- James Crawley, Creative Director / Co-founder Common Ventures
- Jemma Downey, Group General Manager Consumer Growth Asahi Beverages
- Laura Pope, Head of Consumer Marketing, Apps and Platforms Google Australia
- Lindene Cleary, Chief Marketing Officer Tourism Tasmania
- Lisa Little-Cain, Head of Advertising ALDI
- Louise Laing, General Manager Marketing ANZ Intrepid Travel
- Lucie Jansen. National Chief Investment Officer, Leadership Team Spark Foundry Australia
- Maddie Jahnke, Head of Light Spirits, Digital & Insights (Pacific) Pernod Ricard
- Melissa Louey, Marketing Director frank green
- Michelle Rowling, Head of Sales and Marketing Luna Park Sydney
- Millie Mae Twort, Group Account Director (Creative Project Lead) The Works
- Nathan Kent, Marketing Director DrinkWise
- Rosie Thomas, Co-Founder & Executive Director Project RockIt
- Samantha McLeod, Marketing Director Food and Beverage McDonalds Australia
- Sandra Theis Director, Customer Research & Insights Optus
- Shad Haehae, Global Head of Digital Acquisition & Marketing Analytics OFX
- Tahlia Phillips, General Manager Concrete Playground
- Tamisine Heath, Chapter Lead, Partnerships & Activations Commonwealth Bank
- Yasmin Armes, Executive Director – Consumer Herd MSL
