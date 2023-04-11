The LEGO Group Supports Football Australia’s Legacy ‘23 Program

The LEGO Group has become the first official partner of Football Australia’s Legacy ‘23 Plan, to help champion gender equality & inclusivity through football.

The talent, skill and inclusivity in women’s football is inspiring girls across the world. A catalyst for change, the momentum behind the women’s game is a powerful reminder of what girls can do when they end society’s expectations of how they should play.

The LEGO Group will play a key role throughout Australia in supporting Our Game, a Football Australia Legacy ‘23 initiative. Harnessing the power of football, its aim is to build an inclusive and diverse game that embraces, empowers, and elevates women and girls. Currently 26% of football participants in Australia1 are female, and with support from the LEGO Group, Our Game aims to make football the largest community sport in Australia to reach gender parity by 2027.

Senior director, head of marketing at LEGO Australia & New Zealand, Angie Tutt said the exciting new collaboration with Football Australia forms part of the LEGO Group ambition to inspire positive change for future generations:

“The LEGO Group believes that play helps children develop confidence, creativity and communication skills. Yet unfortunately, led by society, the activities we encourage our children to get involved in, including sports, are still hindered by gender-based stereotypes.

“At the LEGO Group, we know we have a role to play, to champion inclusive play and help give children the confidence to succeed. That is why we are excited to team up with Football Australia to recognise that girls are multidimensional and have limitless possibilities when they play without boundaries,” Tutt concluded.

Football Australia CEO, James Johnson warmly welcomed the addition of the LEGO Group into the football family as a partner, with shared ambitions to showcase the impact girls who play have had on the world around them:

“This is the most exciting year for football in Australia and it will transform the endless possibilities for women and girls in our game. We see first-hand the power of play through football and the transformative opportunity it can provide for our participants and their communities.

“Having a partner like the LEGO Group onboard, who shares our values, vision and mission to champion inclusive play, is a proud moment for us, and together we will continue to advocate for investment in creating equitable female facilities, removing barriers to female participation and promoting gender equity at all levels of the game to create positive, thriving communities across Australia,” Johnson concluded.

Building the Change for Future Generations

By committing to the Our Game initiative, the LEGO Group is supporting Football Australia’s mission to grow and sustain the participation of women and girls in football. AusPlay data found that girls’ participation rates typically drop off at 15 years of age, mainly due to not having enough time to play while juggling other commitments like school or employment.

By partnering with Football Australia, the LEGO Group aims to break down gender stereotypes and advocate for play without limits to unlock girls’ unstoppable force. With an exciting year of football ahead, women and girls’ registrations for 2023 are already tracking higher than last year, and preferences for non-traditional formats of football, such as social or futsal, are increasing.

Commbank Young Matilda and Our Game Ambassador, Naomi Chinnama, said: “There weren’t as many pathways for players like me when I was growing up, so it’s a massive game changer that the LEGO Group is supporting Our Game to inspire the next generation. I had to overcome lots of barriers early in my football journey, including my gender. I want all girls in football to feel confident to play with creativity and not feel limited in their ability.”

Encouraging Girls to Play in Whatever Way

In one way or another, every girl has felt the effects of gendered stereotypes – even with play. Globally, parents are encouraging their daughters to engage in activities that are performative, artistic and domestic, meanwhile they are encouraging their sons to engage in activities that are more physical.

The 2022 LEGO Play Well Study found that 8 in 10 children agree that girls and boys like the same toys, however more than half (55 per cent) say they are made fun of when playing with toys traditionally associated with the opposite gender.

In fact, nearly 8 in 10 say that adults treat children differently based on their gender and an average of 22 per cent of parents globally still associate construction toys, such as LEGO bricks, with boys only.

To encourage other girls to feel empowered and confident when playing with LEGO bricks and on the field, LEGO Australia has teamed up with two rising football stars, Layla Habib from Rowville, VIC and Michaela ‘Mickey’ Togias from Razorback, NSW.