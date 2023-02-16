The KIIS Network Unveils PRIDE Plans

The KIIS Network Unveils PRIDE Plans
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



To commemorate 2023 WorldPride, the KIIS Network, in conjunction with iHeart have launched ‘KIIS with PRIDE,’ a cross platform celebration of the fabulous festivities taking place in Sydney.

Officially having launched this week and live until 6 March, KIIS with PRIDE is a live station accessible on iHeart, playing music from trending LGBTQIA+ icons and artists 24/7, including a number of to-be announced guest spots.

Every hour on the curated station, you can also expect updates from Kyle & Jackie O’s news reader Brooklyn Ross on what is happening each day at WorldPride during his Pride Guide feature.

Meanwhile, on Saturday February 25 from 6pm AEDT and following a Fab 50 countdown of the best pride anthems, Mitch Churi will host a live show from the 2023 Mardi Gras Parade, which will play loudly and proudly on KIIS 1065 & KIIS with PRIDE.

On KIIS with PRIDE, Mitch Churi said “Well this is going to be fun! As KIIS’s #1 queer announcer (a stat I’ve made up myself, very gay of me), I am so pumped to be working on this new station and bringing what I love about Mardi Gras to the airwaves – expect a lot of Kylie, Gaga and Beyonce, maybe even a few showtunes if I get my way, plus some very special celeb guests from the LQBTQIA+ community.”

Brooklyn Ross also added “I’ve marched in the Mardi Gras parade many times – even a few with Kyle & Jackie O – so it’s an honour to now be a voice on KIIS with PRIDE! WorldPride is taking Sydney’s usual LGBTQIA+ celebrations to another level, and it is fitting ARN is doing the same with an LGBTQIA+ radio station!”

WorldPride is a global LGBTQIA+ festival that has been staged since 2000, with Sydney WorldPride marking the first time a city in the southern hemisphere has acted as host. This year’s Sydney WorldPride incorporates Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras.

Please login with linkedin to comment

The KIIS Network

Latest News

Always Human Nabs Monica Plaza As Senior Social Account Manager
  • Marketing

Always Human Nabs Monica Plaza As Senior Social Account Manager

Sports and entertainment marketing agency Always Human has announced the appointment of senior social account manager, Monica Plaza (lead image). Plaza joins Always Human after her recent role as Samsung Australia’s social media manager. Her previous roles have also included working across the Olympics and the FIFA World Cup. The Sydney-based agency whose client roster […]

Absurd Supercheap Auto Ad Proves Revhead Heaven
  • Campaigns

Absurd Supercheap Auto Ad Proves Revhead Heaven

Supercheap Auto spotlights superstars and super stunts in its new “Make Every Drive Super with the Best Performing Oils” campaign. The ad kicks into gear for its eighth instalment with a high-octane four-and-a-half-minute film, Country Club Chaos, created by TAXI Film Production and Chimera Project. Country Club Chaos features five cheeky valets racing, drifting, skidding […]

No Ads, No Pitches, No Price Negotiations: Max Baxter On Huge’s New Model
  • B&T Exclusive

No Ads, No Pitches, No Price Negotiations: Max Baxter On Huge’s New Model

As reported in B&T yesterday, one of Australia’s most successful advertising exports, Mat Baxter, has made a return (of sorts) to Australia with the opening of operations in Australia of his current employer Huge. While Baxter himself remains in New York, Australia has boots on the ground in the form of Ben Skelsey, who is […]

Bastion Appoints Karen Powell As Global Group Chief Operating Officer
  • Media

Bastion Appoints Karen Powell As Global Group Chief Operating Officer

Bastion has announced the appointment of Karen Powell (left in lead image) to the newly created global role of group chief operating officer, as the group continues to grow globally. Powell has worked across Asia Pacific and North America for over 20 years and brings a wealth of knowledge in regional go-to-market planning, integrated digital […]

Melbourne Demons Partner With Protein Yoghurteer YOPRO
  • Marketing

Melbourne Demons Partner With Protein Yoghurteer YOPRO

Danone’s high protein brand, YOPRO, will help fuel the Demons’ journey in 2023, with the popular yoghurt brand signing on as a major partner of the club. The new partnership will see YoPRO’s high-protein products integrated into Melbourne’s training and game nutrition, fuelling players across both its AFL and AFLW programs. Melbourne lead performance dietitian, […]

Revium Pinches BDO’s Rebecca White As Queensland Agency Director
  • Marketing

Revium Pinches BDO’s Rebecca White As Queensland Agency Director

Revium today announced its Australian expansion with the opening of an office in Brisbane and the appointment of Rebecca White as Queensland agency director. With more than twenty years of experience in digital transformation, business growth consulting and digital marketing across myriad industries, White joins Revium from advisory and accounting firm BDO, where she was […]

Foxtel Announces Ads On Binge
  • Media

Foxtel Announces Ads On Binge

Are you both BINGE subscriber & regularly at a loss about anti-dandruff shampoos? Help has arrived in the form of ads.

Daily ChatGPT: Robot Judges The Super Bowl Ads
  • Technology

Daily ChatGPT: Robot Judges The Super Bowl Ads

Every day at B&T, we ask ChatGPT to rewrite out best-performing article from the previous day to see if we, as writers, still have any purpose and meaning in this brave new world. And boy, have we got a doozy today. The Super Bowl happened over the weekend and, as ever, the ads and Halftime show […]