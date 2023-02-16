The KIIS Network Unveils PRIDE Plans

To commemorate 2023 WorldPride, the KIIS Network, in conjunction with iHeart have launched ‘KIIS with PRIDE,’ a cross platform celebration of the fabulous festivities taking place in Sydney.

Officially having launched this week and live until 6 March, KIIS with PRIDE is a live station accessible on iHeart, playing music from trending LGBTQIA+ icons and artists 24/7, including a number of to-be announced guest spots.

Every hour on the curated station, you can also expect updates from Kyle & Jackie O’s news reader Brooklyn Ross on what is happening each day at WorldPride during his Pride Guide feature.

Meanwhile, on Saturday February 25 from 6pm AEDT and following a Fab 50 countdown of the best pride anthems, Mitch Churi will host a live show from the 2023 Mardi Gras Parade, which will play loudly and proudly on KIIS 1065 & KIIS with PRIDE.

On KIIS with PRIDE, Mitch Churi said “Well this is going to be fun! As KIIS’s #1 queer announcer (a stat I’ve made up myself, very gay of me), I am so pumped to be working on this new station and bringing what I love about Mardi Gras to the airwaves – expect a lot of Kylie, Gaga and Beyonce, maybe even a few showtunes if I get my way, plus some very special celeb guests from the LQBTQIA+ community.”

Brooklyn Ross also added “I’ve marched in the Mardi Gras parade many times – even a few with Kyle & Jackie O – so it’s an honour to now be a voice on KIIS with PRIDE! WorldPride is taking Sydney’s usual LGBTQIA+ celebrations to another level, and it is fitting ARN is doing the same with an LGBTQIA+ radio station!”

WorldPride is a global LGBTQIA+ festival that has been staged since 2000, with Sydney WorldPride marking the first time a city in the southern hemisphere has acted as host. This year’s Sydney WorldPride incorporates Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras.