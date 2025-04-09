Marketing

The Joke’s On Us: HiSmile’s KFC Toothpaste Is Real & It’s Selling Like Hot (Chicken) Cakes

Aimee Edwards
Aimee Edwards
2 Min Read

What began as a bizarre April Fool’s prank had the internet clucking with laughter—and then gagging in disbelief. When HiSmile announced a collaboration with KFC on April 1, everyone – including B&T – assumed it was another silly stunt. Fried chicken-flavoured toothpaste? That had to be a joke, right?

Wrong. So very, horrifyingly wrong.

In a move that no one asked for—but apparently everyone wanted—the fast-food giant and the Aussie dental disruptor turned the prank into a poultry-flavoured reality for US based consumers. And, the worst part, it sold out in just days.

Yes, people willingly brushed their teeth with a flavour inspired by KFC’s 11 secret herbs and spices. According to the product description, it’s just “like biting into a hot, juicy piece of KFC Original Recipe Chicken”—only instead of grease, you’re left with a “fresh and clean” feeling, “coating your teeth in flavour”.

We’re not entirely sure how that works either, but here we are.

For the dental hygiene purists: don’t worry; it’s fluoride-free and promises “long-lasting oral health benefits.” Because nothing says healthy smile quite like a hint of zinger on your breath.

In addition to the toothpaste, the brand also launched a US$59 KFC electric toothbrush complete with three dynamic cleaning modes, a built-in timer, and packaging that would not look out of place at your local KFC.

KFC Electric Toothbrush packaging

Sadly, if you are into this kind of thing, both items are now out of stock on the brand’s website! But if you do have a burning desire to taste KFC for the rest of the day, HiSmile is offering a chance to win the sold-out range on its Instagram page. But, thankfully this is exclusive to the United States.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hismile (@hismile)

So whether you think this is peak capitalism, genius marketing, or just completely unhinged, one thing is clear: fried chicken isn’t just a food anymore—it’s a lifestyle, and it’s here to stay.

Related posts:

  1. Blusher & Warner Music Australia Partner With Mecca Max To Present Max Vol. Tubing Mascara
  2. Intrepid Travel Launches First Destination Guidebooks
  3. Brisbane Airport Celebrates 100 Years With A Brand New Identity
  4. NRMA Study Reveals A Quarter Of Australian’s Plan To Take Extra Leave This April
TAGGED: , ,
Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards
Follow:
Aimee is a journalist and writer of all things media and advertising. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for stories with a focus on mental health, sport, DE&I and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, Aimee worked as a media researcher, writing about emerging changes and trends in the media industry and heading up research projects, the most notable centering around the representation of female voices in the sports media industry.

Latest News

Is This AI Or A Journalist? Research Reveals Stylistic Differences In News Articles
Inside NGEN: Just Like Every Campaign Needs Visibility, So Do Our Careers
Snapchat Launches Sponsored AI Lenses
Hannah Siddiqui To Lead Cartology’s Intelligence & Effectiveness Function
Register Lost your password?