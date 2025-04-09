The Joke’s On Us: HiSmile’s KFC Toothpaste Is Real & It’s Selling Like Hot (Chicken) Cakes

What began as a bizarre April Fool’s prank had the internet clucking with laughter—and then gagging in disbelief. When HiSmile announced a collaboration with KFC on April 1, everyone – including B&T – assumed it was another silly stunt. Fried chicken-flavoured toothpaste? That had to be a joke, right?

Wrong. So very, horrifyingly wrong.

In a move that no one asked for—but apparently everyone wanted—the fast-food giant and the Aussie dental disruptor turned the prank into a poultry-flavoured reality for US based consumers. And, the worst part, it sold out in just days.

Yes, people willingly brushed their teeth with a flavour inspired by KFC’s 11 secret herbs and spices. According to the product description, it’s just “like biting into a hot, juicy piece of KFC Original Recipe Chicken”—only instead of grease, you’re left with a “fresh and clean” feeling, “coating your teeth in flavour”.

We’re not entirely sure how that works either, but here we are.

For the dental hygiene purists: don’t worry; it’s fluoride-free and promises “long-lasting oral health benefits.” Because nothing says healthy smile quite like a hint of zinger on your breath.

In addition to the toothpaste, the brand also launched a US$59 KFC electric toothbrush complete with three dynamic cleaning modes, a built-in timer, and packaging that would not look out of place at your local KFC.

Sadly, if you are into this kind of thing, both items are now out of stock on the brand’s website! But if you do have a burning desire to taste KFC for the rest of the day, HiSmile is offering a chance to win the sold-out range on its Instagram page. But, thankfully this is exclusive to the United States.

So whether you think this is peak capitalism, genius marketing, or just completely unhinged, one thing is clear: fried chicken isn’t just a food anymore—it’s a lifestyle, and it’s here to stay.