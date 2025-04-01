Croc Adoptions, Hot Sauce Sanitiser & KFC Toothpaste: The Brands That Made 1 April A Total Joke (In The Best Way)

As another March comes to a close, some brands are once again utilising the first day of April to remind us that sometimes, the best marketing stunts are the ones that don’t take themselves too seriously.

April Fools’ Day has long been a playground for marketers looking to flex their creative muscles, spark conversation, and blur the lines between product launch and punchline.

From the weird to the wonderful—and occasionally, the wildly convincing—this year’s pranks prove that a well-timed joke can still earn headlines, eyeballs, and maybe even a few brand fans along the way.

RSPCA

Kicking it off, the RSPCA has reminded us that loveable pets come in all shapes and sizes.

Excuse us while our Cairns Crocodiles team makes some calls about Nibbles.

Doughnut Time

An oldy but a goody from Doughnut Time who is reminding us, once again, that Vegemite will always be a treat best served on toast.

Dusk

For those who love the essence of car oil or wood chips, Dusk has you covered with this intoxicating new scent.

Big M

Big M has some questions to answer this morning after this creative play on a fan favourite flavour combination made its first appearance on social media.

Dare Iced Coffee

Dare Iced Coffee hit the same kind of note with this unusual idea for those who love the taste of coffee “but hate staying awake”. Again we have to ask if this is really the worst idea?

El Jannah

El Jannah is coming for the Lush and Body Shops of the world with this new skin care line. Though we have to admit, it might leave your skin a bit… greasy.

Tradie Body Spray

Love the fruity essence of Zooper Doopers but are sick of attracting ants every time you rub one on your skin? Tradie has you covered with this questionable collaboration.

Bega

This crime to humanity should be reported immediately to the authorities, real or not.

Prime Video

Prime Video Sport announced the shock news this morning that England has “withdrawn” from the Ashes.

“Having not won a Test match in Australia since 2011, they have come to the conclusion that there’s really no point; instead, claiming a moral series win,” the post said.

Perhaps if they stayed in their crease they wouldn’t be running scared – just saying.

Virgin Australia

Virgin Australia has us questioning how much we need to pay for this to become real as they “launch” emotional baggage checking.

Subway

Subway is coming for your childhood with this one! Announcing a new partnership with Birds Eye the brands launched the long awaited “Chip Butty Sub”.

Sadly, we will need to continue visiting two seperate stores should this dream ever become a reality.

Red Cross Lifeblood

In proof that even the most serious charities don’t always need to take themselves too seriously, Red Cross Life Blood announced the launch of Hot Sauce Sanitiser, “perfect to spice up your post-donation party pies”.

HiSmile

Does the over the top sweetness of HiSmile not make you sick enough? Well the brand has taken it a step further this time, for those who don’t enjoy feeling like they’ve brushed their teeth at all.

Vacation Vibes

There is a new, NSFW trend hitting Bunnings this April 1 in partnership with Vacation Vibes.

“Whether you’re stopping by for a power drill or browsing the greenery, you’ll find something special discreetly waiting for you in Row G (because, where else?),” the press release announcement reads – enough said.

Up & Go

Adding to the list of ones that are potentially not the worst idea, Up & Go have announced a new chamomile laced Down & Stop range for those midnight cravings.

Arnott’s

Arnott’s has a long history of unusual flavour combos that just work, but we aren’t too sure on this one.

JetStar

After years of causing chaos with huge sales and discounts, JetStar has announced it has finally parted ways with its rebellious intern in a hilarious statements to social media.

“As soon as they got access to the logins, we began to regret our decision,” the post said.

Transport For NSW

Sometimes love is just hiding at the next stop, and for those hopefuls, Transport For NSW has launched a brand new app. No word as of yet if any of the budget might be used to ensure the trains run every day.

Mad Mex

Mad Mex broke the travellers of the worlds hearts with this brief moment of hope that there is a world where you will be able to obtain something other than soggy eggs and dry meat on an economy ticket.

Pizza Hut

Unleashing the latest in iconic fashion, Pizza Hut has launched its handbag range – complete with Pizza scented air freshener and the addition of a faint sogginess to everything you put inside.

Australian Greens

With an election just around the corner, the Greens are not messing around with this one.

Honestly, it’s no more outlandish than any of our other public holidays.

Farmers Pick

In a hilarious twist, the brand known for reducing food waste and selling imperfect produce has decided to “embrace perfection” implement stricter selection criteria.

Twisties

While we can’t actually confirm these ones aren’t real, we sincerely hope not.

Darwin Airport

Another croc themed announcement has seen Darwin Airport team up with Darwin’s Crocosaurus Cove to unveil a new in-terminal exhibit – not sure how the crocs feel about this one, but it sure does make a good NT News headline.

YD Australia

In equal parts epic and creepy, clothing bran YD has launched a range of matching doggo tux’s for your furry little guys.