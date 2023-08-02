The IMAA Unveils E-Learning Model ‘Out-of-Home 101’

Independent Media Agencies of Australia (IMAA) has launched Out-of-Home 101 – a comprehensive guide to the nation’s out-of-home (OOH) sector as part of its landmark IMAA Academy education program.

The e-learning module is the latest course in the IMAA Academy’s eight-part education program and is a collaboration between the association and the Outdoor Media Association (OMA).

Structured over two modules, Out-of-Home 101 will cover the current state-of-play of OOH in Australia, the benefits of OOH advertising, along with key players in the industry and formats. The course will also explore how to buy and measure OOH, how to maximise OOH campaigns, digital versus classic OOH advertising, and the future of the sector.

The course is supported by leading OOH companies including Bishopp, Go Transit, JCDecaux, Moove Media, oOH! Media, QMS, Scentre Group (Westfield), Shopper Media, Tonic Media Network, Torch Media and Val Morgan Outdoor, who have all shared resources to accompany the learning module.

Out-Of-Home 101 is the third platform-specific, online learning module created as part of the industry-first IMAA Academy. Launched in March this year, the academy aims to provide a comprehensive learning platform for the media industry, focused on exploring the foundations of Australian media.

Registered users will also have access to an educational podcast on OOH with tips and advice on how to plan and buy OOH advertising from industry leaders.

OMA CEO, Elizabeth McIntrye, said: “Out-of-home has become the last truly broadcast channel, reaching 82 per cent of the population aged 14-plus in Australia every day. Over the past few years, the industry has invested in making the channel easier to buy and proving its effectiveness. And with the introduction of programmatic buying, out-of-home is now even more accessible and valuable for advertisers.

“This information will be part of Out-Of-Home 101, ensuring media planners and buyers learn the benefits of out-of-home, and how to best use out-of-home with other advertising channels for effective campaigns. This course is a comprehensive module, which includes practical information such as industry standards, as well as strategic insights, results of campaign research, and our neuroscience study showing the impact of out-of-home. It’s definitely worth exploring if you’re new to advertising, or just need a refresher course on this evolving and growing channel.”

IMAA CEO, Sam Buchanan, said: “At the end of last year, the Australian out-of-home industry posted a record $1.08 billion in revenue, up from $831.1 million recorded in 2021. It’s demonstrative of the continued power and relevance of out-of-home advertising and how important it is as part of overall media spend.

“We’re thrilled to have resources and information from some of Australia’s leading out-of-home companies and executives as part of the Out-Of-Home 101 module. Their expertise has been critical in ensuring the course offers a comprehensive exploration of the medium and how it can be used to reach audiences at-scale. Our experts have also provided rich insights into how to buy and use out- of-home strategically, how to nail the creative for maximum impact, and the future of the industry in a digital-first world.

“The depth of knowledge, tangible advice and expert insights of our eLearning modules continues to be popular with industry newbies and experienced teams alike and we have received great
feedback from the participants on the value they received from the program. As we head into a new financial year, I’m certain the courses will be invaluable to agencies and their teams as they plan their budgets and their training goals for the coming months.”

The IMAA Academy syllabus includes eight e-learning media course modules, rolled out every six weeks, along with videos and podcasts featuring industry leaders and channel specialists. Each of the modules is IMAA-certified, with participants receiving a course badge once they successfully complete an exam for each course.

Additional courses including audio, publishing and news, regional and digital are set to come later this year.

Participants can access the Out-Of-Home 101 learning module via the IMAA Academy’s all-inclusive training package, which includes access to all media course modules and Business in a Box – a training subscription offering 21 additional courses – or via individual module sign-up.

