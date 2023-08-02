The IMAA Unveils E-Learning Model ‘Out-of-Home 101’

Independent Media Agencies of Australia (IMAA) has launched Out-of-Home 101 – a comprehensive guide to the nation’s out-of-home (OOH) sector as part of its landmark IMAA Academy education program.

The e-learning module is the latest course in the IMAA Academy’s eight-part education program and is a collaboration between the association and the Outdoor Media Association (OMA).

Structured over two modules, Out-of-Home 101 will cover the current state-of-play of OOH in Australia, the benefits of OOH advertising, along with key players in the industry and formats. The course will also explore how to buy and measure OOH, how to maximise OOH campaigns, digital versus classic OOH advertising, and the future of the sector.

The course is supported by leading OOH companies including Bishopp, Go Transit, JCDecaux, Moove Media, oOH! Media, QMS, Scentre Group (Westfield), Shopper Media, Tonic Media Network, Torch Media and Val Morgan Outdoor, who have all shared resources to accompany the learning module.

Out-Of-Home 101 is the third platform-specific, online learning module created as part of the industry-first IMAA Academy. Launched in March this year, the academy aims to provide a comprehensive learning platform for the media industry, focused on exploring the foundations of Australian media.

Registered users will also have access to an educational podcast on OOH with tips and advice on how to plan and buy OOH advertising from industry leaders.

OMA CEO, Elizabeth McIntrye, said: “Out-of-home has become the last truly broadcast channel, reaching 82 per cent of the population aged 14-plus in Australia every day. Over the past few years, the industry has invested in making the channel easier to buy and proving its effectiveness. And with the introduction of programmatic buying, out-of-home is now even more accessible and valuable for advertisers.