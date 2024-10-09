The Ideas Dome Showcases Ground-Breaking Research At SXSW Sydney

News Corp Australia has unveiled its South by Southwest Sydney 2024 program featuring some of Australia’s leading media brands, underpinned by ground-breaking research from The Growth Distillery, with an exclusive opening night VIP party for clients and marketers.

“We are thrilled to be a supporting partner of SXSW Sydney and to showcase the power of News Corp Australia’s brands in such a dynamic setting,” said client partnerships managing director, Lou Barrett.

“This event provides a unique opportunity for us to invite our client and agency partners to experience our brands at a consumer level, while immersing themselves in the creativity and innovation that SXSW Sydney brings to the marketing community. It’s an inspiring environment where we can connect, engage, and explore new ways to drive commercial success together”.

THE IDEAS DOME POWERED BY THE GROWTH DISTILLERY

News’ week-long activation at SXSW Sydney centres around The Ideas Dome, a unique, purpose-built stage located in Tumbalong Park, open to all. It takes its inspiration from The Australian’s brand platform, Welcome to the Contest of Ideas, where critical thinking is fostered, innovation encouraged and the status quo challenged.

Powered by News’ industry-leading research think-tank, The Growth Distillery, The Ideas Dome will showcase some of Australia’s leading media brands as they provide insights into some of the nation’s most impactful initiatives and campaigns. Sessions include:

The Australian presents Innovators: The Next Wave. Explore the future of innovation driven by generative AI, learn about the top 100 innovators transforming lives, and discover alternative funding options for entrepreneurs seeking support without going overseas.

News.com.au presents Australia, it’s About Bloody Time. An indepth exploration of the advocacy campaign that delivered new specialist support for more than one million endometriosis sufferers and a $49 million investment from the Federal Government.

Body+Soul presents From Mates to Soul Mates: Dating in the Digital World. A discussion exploring the unwritten rules of online dating, addressing privacy concerns, managing expectations, and navigating the risks of online stalking.

Vogue Australia presents a Vogue Codes satellite session: From Algorithms to Data, the Future of Shopping. From marketing to the future of our digital footprint and the fashion trends created by algorithms, unpack how creative spaces such as fashion will be upended by incoming technologies.

GROUND-BREAKING RESEARCH AT THE ICC

Another highlight of News’ SXSW Sydney program is The Growth Distillery’s ground-breaking research, Technographics: The Most Influential View Of Your Customer… That’s Hiding In Plain Sight.

Director of The Growth Distillery, Dan Krigstein, will present the research on the main ICC stage, revealing how technological ‘postures’ dictate not just where customers shop but how they connect with brands. This body of work will change the way marketers think, empowering them to craft experiences that will truly resonate.

Krigstein will then be joined on stage by some of Australia’s preeminent experts to discuss the commercial, consumer and human implications of this research.

EXCLUSIVE SYDNEY HARBOUR ACTIVATION

The Australian officially launches The List: Innovators magazine with a unique client experience at Thrive House onboard LawConnect Superyacht, the only on-the-water activation at SXSW Sydney. A group of VIP guests, including senior corporate leaders and some of the young entrepreneurs who feature in the magazine, will sail Sydney Harbour to discuss the latest technological advances and their impact.

NETWORKING WITH THE MARKETING COMMUNITY

Finally, Client Partnerships Managing Director, Lou Barrett, will host an exclusive VIP event at the W Hotel where guests will be treated to a special performance by Gamilaraay woman, musician and creator Thelma Plum.

SXSW Sydney 2024 runs October 14-20, 2024.