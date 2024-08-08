The Idea Shed Partners With John Fairley As Design Director

Creative Commerce agency The Idea Shed continues to strengthen its creative firepower by partnering with design director, John Fairley. Recognised as a visionary in the creative industry, Fairley combines formidable expertise and imaginative prowess, making this collaboration a significant coup for the agency.

John Fairley’s career has been marked by a string of impressive achievements and leadership roles in top agencies. As head of design ANZ at Dentsu Creative, he led transformative creative initiatives across Australia and New Zealand, driving high-profile projects for clients such as American Express, The Iconic, Kmart and NIB. Prior to moving to Sydney in 2021, John held senior creative management roles in premier London agencies, where his award-winning work in graphic design, advertising, branding, and identity design gained worldwide acclaim for its boldness, originality, and meticulous craft.

Fairley’s guiding principle, “Make great creative work. Collaborate with the very best people and be genuine and kind in the process,” has fostered strong relationships with high-profile clients such as adidas, Estée Lauder, Nike, Rolls Royce, Sony, Universal Pictures and Vodafone. These clients value his ability to create imaginative, impactful, and emotionally engaging campaigns, identities, and brand communications. At The Idea Shed, John will leverage his extensive expertise to elevate the agency’s creative output, fostering innovation and delivering impactful, memorable work for their clients.

Fairley’s appointment comes on the heels of his stellar freelance stint, working with The Idea Shed to pitch and clinch numerous new accounts, including Australian Catholic University and the NSW Government. He’s already proven the extent of his craft and impact with the agency, setting the stage for even greater accomplishments in his new role.

“John operates at the intersection of pure talent and humility — he knows his craft inside out without a hint of ego. We’re excited to have someone of his calibre partner with The Idea Shed. John’s work has built many memorable brands, aligning perfectly with our belief that unforgettable brands are built on creativity that converts. We’re excited to see the influence he’ll have on our brilliant creative team, driving simplicity and impact to create even more memorable work,” John Volckman, partner and executive creative director at The Idea Shed said.

“I’m really excited to be partnering with such a dynamic and forward-thinking agency. The Idea Shed’s commitment to creativity and innovation is something I deeply resonate with. Having worked on several projects over the course of this year so far, I’m looking forward to collaborating with this talented team to create impactful and memorable work,” Fairley said.

Fairley will also continue to nurture his own clients, allowing him to bring a diverse range of experiences and perspectives to The Idea Shed while maintaining his individual creative endeavours.