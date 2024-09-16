The Iconic Rolls Out Phase Two Of “Got You Looking” Via Dentsu & Love Media

THE ICONIC has launched the second phase of its “Got You Looking” masterbrand campaign.

Following the introduction of the new masterbrand reset in March 2024, this new phase will build on the momentum of the refreshed visual identity.

Created in partnership with Dentsu Creative and Love Media, the second phase of “Got You Looking” is THE ICONIC’s latest masterbrand approach across paid media, cx, e-comm, and app touchpoints.

Phase one of “Got You Looking” boosted purchase intent by 10 per cent, increasing onsite traffic by 14 per cent and generating a 10 per cent surge in app downloads year-on-year, whilst also driving brand awareness and preference by 4 per cent and 8 per cent respectively.

“Phase two of our ‘Got You Looking’ campaign takes the bold creativity of phase one and builds upon it. We’ve always been about pushing boundaries and creating a better way for people to shop, and this next phase continues that journey. Drawing on our legacy of setting new benchmarks and creating unforgettable experiences, our latest creative is designed to capture attention and remind our customers why they continue to shop with THE ICONIC,” said Joanna Robinson, chief marketing officer, THE ICONIC.

This phase will focus on enhancing digital media performance through Amplified Intelligence’s Attention Prove. Lead channels for this phase are video and digital OOH, supported by digital display and contextual OOH. In the final weeks of the campaign, radio will feature a promotion offering listeners a chance to win free tickets to THE ICONIC’s Sounds of Summer Event which continues within the “Got You Looking” lens.

Credits:

THE ICONIC

Chief Executive Officer: Jere Calmes

Chief Marketing Officer: Joanna Robinson

Head of Brand, Media and Comms: Georgia Thomas

Brand Manager: Rachael Cameron

Director Creative Marketing and Ecommerce Production: Julie Song

Head of Style: Nicole Adolphe

Creative Production Graphic & Copy Manager: Rachel Pink

Dentsu Creative

Chief Executive Officer: Kirsty Muddle

Chief Strategy Officer: David Halter

Strategy Director: Nat Kuznetsova

Chief Creative Officer: Ben Coulson

Creative Directors: Zac Pritchard, V. Wassim Kanaan

Designer: Mike Papa

Senior Motion Designer: Ross Goddard

Group Account Director: Nicky Webster

Senior Account Manager: Ruby Tonkin

Senior Producer: Warrick Nicholson

Production:

Director: Natasha Foster

Photographer: Cole Bennetts

Media: Love Media

Managing Director: Rob Wall

Head of Media: Meredith Graham

Client Director: Ash Toeke