THE ICONIC Reignites Masterbrand With Head Turning Campaign From Dentsu & Love Media

Australia and New Zealand’s leading fashion and lifestyle platform, THE ICONIC, has launched a new brand platform, coinciding with its refreshed company purpose: ‘Creating a better way for people to shop.’

Created in partnership with Dentsu Creative and Love Media ,‘Got You Looking’ is more than a stand-alone marketing campaign — it is a master brand approach that will live at the heart of THE ICONIC, threading everything together across the platform’s ecosystem, including paid media, cx, ecomm and app touchpoints.

The creative has been deliberately crafted to draw attention, encouraging viewers to double take the image. And with 20 million visits per month, ~2,000 app downloads every day and a growing social media nearing 2 million, THE ICONIC is the brand that makes you look.

“At its core, THE ICONIC is constantly striving to do things better than the traditional status quo, better than normalised expectations. Our revived purpose not only pays homage to our disruptive roots but also fuels every aspect of our business as we look to the future. From enhancing our customer experience and technology, advancing our people and planet progress and forging meaningful brand partnerships, we’re driven by our unwavering commitment to be better,” said Jere Calmes, chief executive office at THE ICONIC.

“THE ICONIC has a history of doing things that turn heads. Twelve years ago, we set out to disrupt retail in Australia and New Zealand by creating a better way for people to shop. And we’re still creating better ways today,” said Joanna Robinson, chief marketing officer at THE ICONIC.

“We set a new industry standard with our unmatched delivery offering and free returns and continue to create memorable experiences that leave our customers looking for more. This campaign draws inspiration from our legacy, aiming to stop people in their tracks and serve as a reminder of why they love shopping with THE ICONIC.”

An integrated campaign will roll out across owned, paid and earned media, with a range of executions bringing to life some of the different ways you can shop at THE ICONIC: fashion, sport, beauty, exclusives and pre-loved – all with the renowned fast delivery offering. Love Media has secured a bold media buy that engages Australians and gets them looking with video, cinema, OOH and high impact display placements.

“We invoked the first law of advertising with this one, get noticed. ‘Got You Looking’ talks to the effect new clothes have, while setting us a nice challenge with each piece of work. It’s a perfect platform for THE ICONIC, one that we can have a lot of fun with for a long time to come,” said Ben Coulson, chief creative officer at Dentsu Creative.

CREDITS:

The Iconic

Chief Executive Officer: Jere Calmes

Chief Marketing Officer: Joanna Robinson

Head of Brand and Media: Georgia Thomas

Head of Creative: Lisa Ballard

Head of Communications: Elizabeth Anderson

Brand Manager: Rachael Cameron

Director Creative Marketing and Ecommerce Production: Julie Song

Head of Style: Nicole Adolphe

Head of Design: Angela Joseph

Dentsu Creative

Chief Executive Officer: Kirsty Muddle

Chief Strategy Officer: David Halter

Strategy Director: Nat Kuznetsova

Chief Creative Officer: Ben Coulson, Mandie Van Der Merwe, Avish Gordhan

Executive Creative Director: Sarah McGregor

Associate Creative Director: Leisa Ilander, Gillian Dalla Pozza

Designer: Mike Papa

Senior Motion Designer: Emanuele Franco

Group Account Director: Nicky Webster

Account Executive: Emma Heazlett

Senior Producer: Tom Pearce and Roz Scrimshaw

Production: Good Oil

Director: Natasha Foster

Photographer: Cole Bennetts

Executive Producer: Simon Thomas & Juliet Bishop

Producer: Ellie Craven

Director of Photography: Tony Luu

Editor: Joss Eastwood

VFX: Andreas Wanda

Art Director: Cloe Jouin

Colourist: Matt Fezz

Music and Sound: Rumble

Senior Sound Designer: Cam Milne

Media: Love Media