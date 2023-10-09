The Hallway Urges Adland To Have Better Conversations About The Voice Referendum

With the Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum now looming, The Hallway is sharing its Don’t Listen to the Galahs film in the trade media.

Don’t Listen to the Galahs was released on social media on September 18 and has attracted coverage by a number of national news platforms including Sky News, news.com.au and The Australian. The film’s launch is a bid to appeal to the advertising community to ignore the commentary coming from both the yes and no sides of the Voice to Parliament debate and have respectful, well-informed conversations.

The two-minute animated film features an emu and a kangaroo talking through the pros and cons of adding The Voice amendment to the Australian Constitution, while in the trees above them yes and no backing galahs screech insults at each other.

The agency hadn’t intended for trade media to be a focus but has changed tack after observing the streams of comments from both yes and no camps in reaction to Voice Referendum ad campaign releases.

The Hallway CCO & Partner Simon Lee said “Our own industry community seems to be a microcosm of the way the national Voice debate has descended into a battle for who can shout their case the loudest. This is a damaging and sadly well-trodden path which far too often sees the all-important facts get lost in the noise. Our hope is that our film may play a part in encouraging our industry peers, and the broader Australian community to block out the vitriol and have the conversations that will help them make a fully informed choice on October 14″.