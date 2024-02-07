The Hallway Achieves B Corp Status

The Hallway is now officially B Corp certified, cementing the agency’s commitment to its purpose.

B Corp is the global benchmark for businesses meeting high standards of social and environmental performance, accountability and transparency. Certification means that a company has been verified as meeting B Lab’s high standards for social and environmental impact, that it has made a legal commitment to stakeholder governance and that it is demonstrating accountability and transparency.

Achieving certification is the culmination of a rigorous 18-month process led by partner and chief creative officer Simon Lee.

“Today, many companies state their intent to do right by their people and the planet we all share, but it’s very difficult to measure whether an organisation is actually delivering on their promises,” said Lee.

“The Hallway exists to be creative catalysts for a flourishing world and in B Corp we’ve found a model that not only enables us to measure whether we’re meeting this ambition, but actually holds us accountable for doing so. In effect, we’re now officially operating a business with a triple bottom line of People and Planet as well as Profit and we’re beholden to delivering results on all counts.”

This announcement comes after a year in which the agency helped drive record client results, including for B Corp clothing brand Boody. The Hallway also became carbon neutral and implemented several new staff policies including volunteering leave, reworked parental leave and women-specific sensitive issues. Importantly all of this was achieved while delivering stand out commercial results, with The Hallway growing by 45 per cent.

Jules Hall, CEO of the Hallway, said: “We’re committed to helping create a sustainable future for our business in which commercial success sits side by side with positive societal and environmental impact. This starts with how we approach our corporate governance, and B Corp provides us with a tangible, enduring framework to optimise our business against. Equally importantly, it gives our clients visibility and transparency, helping them as they optimise the performance of their supply chains and partners.”