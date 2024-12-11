The GumGum Platform Achieves Global SOC 2 Compliance

GumGum has announced that it has achieved SOC 2 compliance for the GumGum Platform and its core offerings—GumGum Contextual, GumGum Attention, and GumGum Creative.

This significant achievement follows SOC 2 compliance achieved for its Contextual platform in 2023 and underscores the company’s commitment to maintaining the highest levels of data security and system reliability for its partners and customers around the globe.

The SOC 2 certification, granted following an independent examination by a leading audit firm, rigorously evaluated GumGum’s internal controls, processes, and protocols to ensure compliance with the security and availability standards critical in today’s digital landscape.

What SOC 2 Compliance Means for GumGum Partners

Enhanced Security Assurance: SOC 2 certification confirms that GumGum’s processes meet the most stringent industry standards for protecting data and ensuring system availability. Partners can have confidence that their sensitive information is safeguarded by robust security protocols.

Increased Market Confidence: As businesses prioritize security and reliability in choosing partners, GumGum’s SOC 2 compliance demonstrates its dedication to providing trusted, secure solutions, giving it a competitive edge in the market.

Streamlined Client Security Assessments: With SOC 2 certification in place, GumGum’s partners can expedite security reviews, reducing the need for lengthy audits and speeding up the onboarding process for new clients and collaborators.

Stronger Long-Term Relationships: By maintaining compliance with leading security standards, GumGum is well-positioned to support the ongoing success of its partners with secure and stable solutions that foster trust and long-term partnerships.

“Achieving SOC 2 compliance is more than a milestone; it’s a crucial step in reinforcing our commitment to the integrity and transparency that our clients and partners expect,” said T’Juana Albert, VP of business integration & assurance at GumGum. “In today’s landscape, data protection is foundational to consumer trust and brand reputation. Our SOC 2 certification is a testament to our dedication to upholding rigorous standards in security, data protection, and operational excellence. It reflects our promise to deliver innovative, reliable solutions that our clients can depend on as we grow together.”

SOC 2 is a voluntary and international compliance standard for service organizations, developed by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA), which specifies how organizations should manage customer data. The standard is based on the following Trust Services Criteria: Security, Availability, Confidentiality, Processing integrity and Privacy.

GumGum’s commitment to security and compliance will remain a cornerstone of its operations as it continues to expand its market presence and deliver cutting-edge ad tech solutions to partners worldwide.