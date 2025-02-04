The Guardian Names Imogen Fox New Global Chief Advertising Officer

The Guardian has promoted its chief advertising officer Imogen Fox to global chief advertising officer.

Fox will report to Guardian News and Media’s chief executive Anna Bateson.

Fox has been chief advertising officer at The Guardian for the last two years.

She began her career at the Guardian in 2004, joining the newsroom as assistant fashion editor and progressing to head of fashion.

Other previous roles she has held include being director of advertising, UK for 18 months, executive editor, UK advertising for a year. She has worked for The Guardian’s commercial department since 2016, starting as executive editor at Guardian Labs.

Her expanded role will see her lead the advertising teams in the US, Australia and the UK.

“I look forward to working more closely with our commercial teams in the UK, US and Australia to showcase to brands how The Guardian can help amplify their campaigns and why our reputation as a responsible, impactful media organisation matters to audiences and sets us apart in the global market,” Fox said.