AdvertisingNewsletter

The Guardian Names Imogen Fox New Global Chief Advertising Officer

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
1 Min Read
Imogen Fox, global chief advertising officer, The Guardian.
Imogen Fox, global chief advertising officer, The Guardian.

The Guardian has promoted its chief advertising officer Imogen Fox to global chief advertising officer.

Fox will report to Guardian News and Media’s chief executive Anna Bateson.

Fox has been chief advertising officer at The Guardian for the last two years.

She began her career at the Guardian in 2004, joining the newsroom as assistant fashion editor and progressing to head of fashion.

Other previous roles she has held include being director of advertising, UK for 18 months, executive editor, UK advertising for a year. She has worked for The Guardian’s commercial department since 2016, starting as executive editor at Guardian Labs.

Her expanded role will see her lead the advertising teams in the US, Australia and the UK.

“I look forward to working more closely with our commercial teams in the UK, US and Australia to showcase to brands how The Guardian can help amplify their campaigns and why our reputation as a responsible, impactful media organisation matters to audiences and sets us apart in the global market,” Fox said.

Related posts:

  1. Wonderful Wins Oxford University Press For Customer Experience, Brand & Media
  2. Indie Creative Agency Fuller Promotes Kate Fuller To Managing Director
  3. UM Government Head Brett Elliott To Join Dentsu As Media Chief Operating Officer
  4. The Client Relationship Consultancy Rebrands To Verity Relationship Intelligence
TAGGED:
Fredrika Stigell
By Fredrika Stigell
Follow:
Fredrika Stigell is the Editorial Assistant at B&T with a focus on all things culture. Fredrika is also completing a Master of Archaeology, focusing on Indigenous rock art and historical artefacts in Kakadu National Park. Previously, she worked at a heritage company helping to organise storage collections for Sydney-based historical artefacts. Fredrika majored in English during her Bachelor's and is an avid reader with a particular interest in classics and literary fiction.

Latest News

The Client Relationship Consultancy Rebrands To Verity Relationship Intelligence
Larissa Ozard departs Seven.
Larissa Ozard Bids Farewell To Seven
Keep Talking
TV Ratings (4/2/25) & (3/2/25): MAFS’ Ryan Ranks Jacqui 4th During Photo Ranking Challenge, Promising Her “100% Honesty”
Register Lost your password?