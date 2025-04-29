The Growth Distillery Unveils A New Playbook For Health Brands

The Growth Distillery in collaboration with Ogilvy and Kantar, has released new research into the evolving dynamics of influence within the health sector.

The Influence Codes: The Chemistry of Health Influence reveals a shift from traditional sources of authority and information to personal, relatable influences, emphasising the need for health brands to balance expert knowledge with individual engagement.

Key findings from the research include:

Trust Paradox: Personal connections are trusted more than institutions, yet expert knowledge remains sought after. Information Overload: Excess health information causes confusion, necessitating clear, credible guidance. Empowerment Through Education: Consumers want to actively participate in health decisions with accessible information. Technology: Popular digital health tools need to be user-friendly and personalised. Holistic Health: There’s a rising interest in integrative practices, prioritising mental health alongside physical health.

The research provides a playbook for marketers, offering strategies to navigate this evolving landscape and empower consumers in their health journeys. Key recommendations include:

Show authenticity and warmth to connect personally with consumers.

Offer concise, relevant information to make comparison easy and aid decision-making.

Balance authority with approachability using expert endorsements.

Help set realistic health goals, guiding consumers to individual success.

Highlight improved health outcomes over product features.

“With 72 per cent of consumers anxious about their health future and 55 per cent distrustful of health institutions, we really are at a crossroads for the health sector and it is crucial for brands to step up and become trusted partners in consumers’ health journeys”, said Liza Williams, The Growth Distillery’s head of growth intelligence, editorial and product.

“By embracing authenticity, leveraging expert insights, and providing clear, accessible information, brands can empower individuals to make informed decisions about their health, and bridge that gap.”