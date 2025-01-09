The Good Weekend Magazine Serves Up A Grand Slam Of Australian Open Features

As a roll-call of the world’s best tennis players descend on Melbourne Park for the Australian Open, a special magazine celebrating the 2025 Summer of Tennis will be published through The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald this Saturday, January 11, produced by Good Weekend. It will also appear online on these mastheads, as well as the BrisbaneTimes and WAtoday.

Tennis is a must-read for any fan of the furry yellow ball, packed with features that give a unique insight into the lives of some of the most well-known elite athletes in the world.

With a new generation of tennis stars conquering Centre Court, journalist Greg Baum asks whether the Sinner/Alcarez era is set to usurp the Federer/Nadel/Djokovic one. Alan Attwood delves into the game behind the game, with a feature called The Mind Game, which explores the role of the brain in separating the best from the rest. Attwood has also compiled a list of the players to keep an eye on this Australian Open.

One of the most exciting young players Australia has recently produced is Alexei Popyrin. Brook Turner profiles the rising star, who is currently placed 24th on the ATP Rankings. Snapping at his heels is Australian doubles champ Jordan Thompson, ranked 26th on the singles rankings. David Leser spends an afternoon with Thompson, observing how the 30-year-old Sydneysider – who is the highest-ranking Australian doubles player – is now taking on the singles circuit.

Elsewhere in the issue, Konrad Marshall chats with Jelena Dokic, who has won a legion of new fans since the former player became one of the 9Network’s star commentators. Marshall also talks to junior stars, siblings Hayden and Emerson Jones, about their relationships on and off the court.

“This is the third year in which Good Weekend has published Tennis, a magazine devoted to the sport that has us transfixed in the second half of January,” said Good Weekend editor Katrina Strickland. “And it’s an exciting time, with Australian players like Alexei Popyrin and Jordan Thompson rising from the pack, No. 1 players Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka returning to defend their 2024 AO titles, and junior sibling duo Hayden and Emerson Jones underlining the depth of talent in the next generation of Aussie players.”

