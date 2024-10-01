“The Flavour Has Spoken” In KFC’s New ‘Hot & Spicy’ Campaign Via Ogilvy

Marking the return of its ‘Hot & Spicy’ activation, KFC has launched a new campaign claiming “The Flavour Has Spoken,” via Ogilvy.

The campaign was launched via TV, OOH, radio, social, earned, in-restaurant and digital.

The campaign was developed by Ogilvy along with KFC agency partners Ogilvy PR, EssenceMediacom, AKQA and Design Intoto.

“The return of our fan-favourite Hot & Spicy has not only enabled us to have some fun with our ‘Did Someone Say KFC’ brand asset, but it’s also offering fans yet another unforgettable KFC flavour experience,” said Tami Cunningham, chief marketing officer, KFC Australia.

As part of the campaign, an activation developed by Ogilvy PR will see the ‘Hot & Spicy’ range featured at a world-first ‘Colonel’s Spice House’ restaurant experience in Sydney’s Spice Alley in partnership with TikTok star Dimsimlum, along with a range of other pre-launch activities across multiple platforms.

“Using Did Someone Say KFC was a no brainer when it came to the problem we were aiming to solve – standing out as the original Hot & Spicy and showcasing the real flavour that is next level. Can’t-talk-properly-next-level. This integrated body of work delivers unmatched experiences to satisfy the ever-changing needs of KFC’s customers – and in a very playful way,” said Aisling Colley, managing partner, Ogilvy Sydney.

The KFC ‘Hot & Spicy’ range first debuted back in 1991.

Credits:

Strategy and creative: Ogilvy

PR: Ogilvy PR

Digital: AKQA

Media: Essence Mediacom

In restaurant: Design Intoto

Production: Hogarth

Production company: Hooves

Film director: Jason Perini

Stills photographer: Karima Asaad