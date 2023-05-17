The End To The Pitchforks? Data Shows The Hell Might Finally Be Coming To An End For Bud Light

How long can the Bud Light customer rage last? Well, new data has revealed it may possibly be only a few weeks.

Data from American consumer behaviour analysis firm Circana shows that while the decline in brand volumes doubled in early April when the trans controversy first erupted, the rate of decline is now slowing to an almost stand-still.

Bud Light sales have gone from being down 10.7 per cent, to 21.1 per cent, to 26.1 per cent, to 27.3 per cent, to 27.7 per cent.

The flagship Budweiser brand also took a sharp hit – though not as sharp as Bud Light’s decline – but the sales decline for that brand, as well as the company’s Michelob Ultra, Busch Light, and Natural Light brands, have already reversed.

Following the Dylan Mulvaney controversy, Bud Light drinkers began boycotting the brand – the US’ biggest selling beer – en masse. To make matters worse, gay bars began boycotting not only Bud but all of Anheuser-Busch InBev’s beers for what they saw as a lack of support of Mulvaney.