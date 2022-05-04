The End Of The Office! Shopify Creates The Future Of The Workplace With ‘Digital By Design’

E-commerce platform provider Shopify have been one of the first companies to allow their employees to work from home and now, they’re taking things a step further with a series of innovation which they’ve dubbed “digital by design.”

All internal teams at Shopify now do most of their work remotely, yet intentionally optimise for collaboration, communication, and connection. This is different from in-person, remote, or hybrid and is a new category for working.

Below are some of the way that the company is bringing this philosophy to life.

Bursts – Highly intentional, in-person gatherings that are critical to Shopify’s continued success and future-proofing, and the new tools and teams invested in to ensure they’re a success. This is not having people come into an office a few times a week and work next to each other, these happen a few times a year and are customisable experiences.

Ports – Curated spaces distributed around the world to meet the needs of our global workforce, and they are used exclusively for Bursting. They have 10 spaces around the world (and more to come) that offer unforgettable experiences for employees.

Destination90 – Launched this employee program in August 2020, which allows employees to work remotely from almost anywhere in the world for up to 90 days.

Lifestyle Spending Account – Empowers the team to spend their budget on whatever they choose (acoustic panels for soundproofing their work space, gym membership, meal delivery subscription). This enables employees to select custom perks that work for their specific needs, rather than the one-size-fits-all office benefits.

Shopify has been collaborating with Deel to support hiring and staff mobility in geographies where they don’t have an entity.