The Edison Agency Expands With Four New Hires Off The Back Of Major Client Growth

In a year that saw The Edison Agency join the agency roster across major FMCG partners SIMPLOT and icons SUBARU and UBER and ST LUKES, alongside the launch of an Edison podcast – Bite Big “Boss Women leading Big Brands” –and countless client projects, the agency has made a swathe of new senior hires.

Lead Image: Top left: Kellie Johnson, Top right: Calin Barker, Bottom left: Lesley Gilliam, Bottom Right: Gabrielle Versace

Kellie Johnson (creative director), a seasoned Creative Director and Leader with over 25 years of experience in the industry. She has established herself as a global expert in consumer branding having collaborated with some of the most prominent and globally recognized brands including Vitasoy, Johnson and Johnson, Kit Kat, Budweiser, Australian Open, Mattel, Mirvac and Cadbury. Her ability to transcend geographical boundaries and tailor design solutions to the nuances of different cultures has made her an indispensable asset to the Edison team.

Kellie will be responsible for the conceptual and executional brilliance of the creative team fostering a collaborative and inspiring work that aligns with broader business objectives.

Calin Barker (strategy) joins the team having previously handled strategy across blue chip clients such as Rio Tinto, City of Melbourne and Toyota. As a strategist with a love of storytelling, his passion for converting marketing numbers and percentages into human, relatable strategies will set the scene for insight driven outcomes.

Gabrielle Versace (designer) a disciplined, organised and strategic brand Identity designer. Passionate about crafting researched, empathetic and intuitive design systems that reach audiences with evocative and tangible impact. Her holistic outlook on design, business development & UX / UI is a great set of skill for crafting end-to-end solutions with gusto, efficiency and zeal.

Lesley Gilliam (account director) rounds out the project management team with a flair for problem solving and integrated campaign management across creative design, marketing, and brand activation for leading brands such as McDonalds, Cricket Australia, Vodafone and Westpac.

All working with the existing executive team of Amber Bonney (executive director – creative and strategy), Michael Tsapazi (managing director) and Steve Wren (business director).