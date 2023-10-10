The Company We Keep Appoints Former GPJ Production Head, Charles Turner, as Managing Director

The Company We Keep (The CWK), an award-winning full sensory experience agency, has appointed Charles Turner (pictured above) to the newly created role of Managing Director.

This strategic addition to the team aims to enhance the agency’s capabilities, expand its service offerings, and solidify its position in the industry.

In this newly created role, Turner will be responsible for performance operations and quality control to maintain the business’ company culture and standards. Working closely with CEO Nigel Ruffell (pictured above with Charles), he will play a pivotal role in shaping the next wave of The Company We Keep’s business operations.

Turner joins The Company We Keep with an impressive 20 years of experience within the theatrical and corporate event industries of Australia. Having most recently departed a 12-year tenure with George P. Johnson Australia & New Zealand (GPJ), Turner held the position of head of integrated production. Throughout his tenure, he was also responsible for the company’s most celebrated automotive clientele and relationships.

Of his appointment, Turner said “I’m really looking forward to joining The Company We Keep at this exciting juncture in its journey. Nige has created an incredible foundation of business and charted a strong strategic direction, and I’m here to support Nige and the company’s operations, take it into its next iteration, and continue the momentum that’s already started.”

“Charles brings with him an outstanding reputation and a wealth of experience that will undoubtedly strengthen our senior leadership team. His expertise is a perfect fit for our expanding service offerings as we continue to evolve and diversify into design, film and broadcast” said Nigel Ruffell.

“We have the utmost respect for the work Charles has done and the impact it has made within the industry. It’s an exciting time of growth for us at The Company We Keep, and with the addition of Charles to our ranks we’re poised to embark on an exciting journey of innovation and creativity”.

The Company We Keep has seen 100% client retention from 2022 to 2023 and an employee retention exceeding 90% from October 2022 to October 2023.