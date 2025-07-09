In a world where programmatic advertising has become increasingly fragmented and chaotic, MiQ Sigma offers something rare: clarity.

Built over two years and powered by over 700 trillion data signals, Sigma is the latest innovation from MiQ, designed to unify data, decision-making and delivery in one powerful platform.

It uses the reasoning capabilities of leading large language models (LLMs), including ChatGPT, Gemini and Claude, to interpret massive datasets and help advertisers make smarter, faster decisions across every channel and platform.

“The programmatic world is quite fragmented,” said Vishal Shah, Head of Products and Analytics at MiQ. “There are more than 200 different partners across data, DSPs, and publishers, it’s incredibly chaotic. Sigma attempts to bring all of these platforms together under one roof”.