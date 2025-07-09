The Brain Behind
Programmatic’s
Next Evolution
In a world where programmatic advertising has become increasingly fragmented and chaotic, MiQ Sigma offers something rare: clarity.
Built over two years and powered by over 700 trillion data signals, Sigma is the latest innovation from MiQ, designed to unify data, decision-making and delivery in one powerful platform.
It uses the reasoning capabilities of leading large language models (LLMs), including ChatGPT, Gemini and Claude, to interpret massive datasets and help advertisers make smarter, faster decisions across every channel and platform.
“The programmatic world is quite fragmented,” said Vishal Shah, Head of Products and Analytics at MiQ. “There are more than 200 different partners across data, DSPs, and publishers, it’s incredibly chaotic. Sigma attempts to bring all of these platforms together under one roof”.
From Complexity
to Clarity
The impetus behind Sigma came from years of dealing with an increasingly cluttered ad tech environment. Clients still want what they always have, performance and ROI, but the path to getting there has become tangled.
“What clients want hasn’t really changed. But the number of platforms and windows into consumer behaviour has exploded,” Shah said. “So we built Sigma to keep pace with the market and unify these signals to help brands reach audiences more effectively.”
Sigma harmonises an enormous amount of user-level data, including what people are watching (TV and video), browsing (web activity) and buying (retail behaviour). This includes detailed impression-level data from DSPs like The Trade Desk and DV360, matched with real-world activity via partners such as Mastercard and Samba TV.
“It’s DSP-level information on what we’re buying, combined with signals on what people are watching, browsing and buying. That’s what makes up this humongous number,” Shah said of the 700 trillion signal dataset.
700 trillion connected data signals
300+ integrated data sources
1.7 billion global audience profiles
Unlike traditional DSPs or DMPs, which Shah says are often locked into “fixed use cases” or constrained within walled gardens like Google and Amazon, Sigma was built to be flexible and partner-agnostic.
“You’re not wedded to a single platform. We operate as a layer on top of everything else. Sigma gives you the best pathway based on your business challenge,” Shah explained.
That flexibility also extends to its user experience. While Sigma automates much of the heavy lifting, MiQ maintains control and customisation by operating as a managed service partner.
“Sigma is not a platform we ship off for clients to run themselves. We use it internally to make every dollar work harder, and we share that with clients,” Shah said.
“Our people are still at the forefront. The tech is a tool. The expertise is what drives the outcomes.”
What Makes Sigma Different?
132% increase in conversion rate
(A/B test)
57% reduction in cost per action
6 hours → 30 seconds
global audience profiles
Tools That Give Media Teams
Their Time Back
For media planners and buyers, Sigma’s value lies in its consolidation. The platform combines insights, planning, trading and reporting into one system, eliminating the need to jump between platforms or manually unify data from various sources.
“As a media buyer, you’re normally going into a bunch of different platforms. Having it all in one place, planning, access to audiences, and reporting, is a game changer,” said Belinda Cooper, sales and marketing lead at MiQ.
“If I’d had this back in my agency days, I would have been absolutely stoked.”
Sigma’s Trading Agent gives MiQ’s internal teams the ability to optimise across DSPs using natural language prompts, making campaign management more efficient. But the power goes beyond speed, it’s also about insight.
“What used to take six hours now takes 30 seconds.”
One of Sigma’s most powerful features is its Gen AI Personas, enabling planners to generate rich, data-driven audience profiles in seconds, simply by using natural language prompts.
“Say I’m Vodafone and I want to reach people in-market for a new phone, I don’t have to run weeks of market research anymore,” Shah explained. “I can just type that into Sigma, and it will instantly tell me who they are, where they live, what shows they watch, what they’re searching for online. All based on those 700 trillion data points”.
This tool doesn’t just fast-track planning, it changes how teams can brief, test and activate audiences.
“We know a lot about your audience before you spend a single dollar of your marketing budget,” Shah added. “It creates a nice little story that’s easy to understand, whether you’re on agency or client side.”
Sigma’s effectiveness is powered by its integrations, particularly with DSPs and data partners who provide detailed feedback on ad placement, performance, and audience behaviour.
“The DSPs pass back all the metadata, where the ads ran, which websites were visited, what was being browsed,” Shah said. “That feedback loop is what powers Sigma and makes it better.
We’re not just spraying ads. We know what’s working and what’s not”.
MiQ’s investment in Sigma goes far beyond data, it’s a culmination of time, talent and deep expertise in AI infrastructure. But this isn’t just about showcasing a new tool. It’s about empowering clients with a partner-powered platform that’s built to adapt, optimise and deliver real results in real time.
With Sigma, MiQ isn’t handing over technology, it’s sharing the brainpower behind a smarter, faster future for programmatic.