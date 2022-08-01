Sunday TV Wrap: The Commonwealth Games Helps Seven Out Swim The Competition

Seven’s Commonwealth games brought in 716,000 viewers – Emma is really making Australia proud – Even Albo is celebrating.

Special shout out to Emma McKeon who made history this morning claiming her 10th career gold medal. An incredible achievement. pic.twitter.com/Ljw5PEElGo — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) July 31, 2022

In the news, news, Seven News grabbed 1,033,000 eyeballs and Nine News earnt 840,000 viewers.

Seven’s AFL brought in 284,000 views and go, team!

10’s The Sunday Project brought 304,000 viewers, and 10 News First brought 266,000 viewers. Meanwhile, Hunted pulled in 492,000 viewers – Ben Owen can do anything he puts his mind too!

Nine’s Beauty and The Greek brought in 413,000 eyeballs – I want Sophie Monk to have her own reality show or cooking show.

NRL pulls in 220,000 viewers – The Cowboys beat The Dragons which honestly sounds like a video game.

Meanwhile, 60 Minutes grabbed 632,00 viewers – the sound of that ticking clock needs to be TikToks latest viral sound.

ABC had an intense night with ABC News, netting 551,000 viewers. Meanwhile, Mystery Road Origin pulled in 305,000 viewers – and there sure is plenty of mystery!

ABC’s star was Joanna Lumley’s Great Cities Of The World which grabbed 403,000 viewers – I love Lumley so much I’d settle for a tour of worst cruises.

Insiders earned 239,000 viewers, and Landline grabbed 196,000 viewers.

Out on top was the Seven Network with 37.5 per cent. Nine Network was behind with 25.2 per cent of the daily share. Then 10 Network with 16.8 per cent of the share, Followed by the ABC Network with 13.8 per cent. In comparison, the SBS had 6.7 per cent.