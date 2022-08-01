Sunday TV Wrap: The Commonwealth Games Helps Seven Out Swim The Competition

Sunday TV Wrap: The Commonwealth Games Helps Seven Out Swim The Competition
Mary Madigan
By Mary Madigan
SHARE
THIS



Seven’s Commonwealth games brought in 716,000 viewers – Emma is really making Australia proud – Even Albo is celebrating.

In the news, news, Seven News grabbed 1,033,000 eyeballs and Nine News earnt 840,000 viewers.

Seven’s AFL brought in 284,000 views and go, team!

10’s The Sunday Project brought 304,000 viewers, and 10 News First brought 266,000 viewers. Meanwhile, Hunted pulled in 492,000 viewers –  Ben Owen can do anything he puts his mind too!

Nine’s Beauty and The Greek brought in 413,000 eyeballs – I want Sophie Monk to have her own reality show or cooking show.

NRL pulls in 220,000 viewers – The Cowboys beat The Dragons which honestly sounds like a video game.

Meanwhile, 60 Minutes grabbed 632,00 viewers – the sound of that ticking clock needs to be TikToks latest viral sound. 

ABC had an intense night with ABC Newsnetting 551,000 viewers. Meanwhile, Mystery Road Origin pulled in 305,000 viewers – and there sure is plenty of mystery! 
ABC’s star was Joanna Lumley’s Great Cities Of The World which grabbed 403,000 viewers – I love Lumley so much I’d settle for a tour of worst cruises. 
Insiders earned 239,000 viewers, and Landline grabbed 196,000 viewers. 
Out on top was the Seven Network with 37.5 per cent. Nine Network was behind with 25.2 per cent of the daily share. Then 10 Network with 16.8 per cent of the share, Followed by the ABC Network with 13.8 per cent. In comparison, the SBS had 6.7 per cent.

Please login with linkedin to comment

10 ABC Nine Seven

Latest News

Happy fashion woman carrying shopping bags and holding credit card
  • Marketing

Blackhawk Network Offers Solution To Brand Switching As Consumers Struggle With Cost Of Living

Rising interest rates and cost of living expenses are testing consumer brand loyalty like never before as consumers seek better value and restrict discretionary spending in increasingly tougher economic conditions. According to a recent McKinsey & Company report, 80 per cent of Australian consumers have sought out different brands or retailers in the past 18 […]

Grill’d Doubles Meal Donations During National Homelessness Week
  • Campaigns

Grill’d Doubles Meal Donations During National Homelessness Week

Australian home-grown burger brand Grill’d has announced it will be doubling its member meal donations, via their Relish Membership, during National Homelessness Week (1-7 August). In partnership with St Vincent de Paul Society, Relish members will be able to donate two meals (usually one meal is donated when the members have reached eight burger purchases) […]

Independent Brewers Association (IBA) Selects LOUD To Run New Beer Campaign
  • Campaigns
  • Marketing

Independent Brewers Association (IBA) Selects LOUD To Run New Beer Campaign

After a competitive 5-way pitch, the IBA has appointed LOUD to lead its nationwide campaign to raise awareness of indie beer through promotion of the Independent Seal, the people that make it and how to find it. Kylie Lethbridge, CEO of IBA said: “The demand for independent beer has grown exponentially over the last few […]

Bazaarvoice Shopper Preference Report Shows Experience Beats Price
  • Marketing
  • Technology

Bazaarvoice Shopper Preference Report Shows Experience Beats Price

Bazaarvoice, Inc., a provider of product reviews and user-generated content (UGC) solutions, today released its latest research, based on a survey of more than 1,502 shoppers in Australia. The report highlights the importance of engaging shopping experiences and proves that ‘online shopper’ may soon become a redundant term, as almost all consumers are shopping on […]