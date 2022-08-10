Tuesday TV Wrap: Nine’s Grease Rerun Pulls 450,000 Eyeballs, Proof We Are Hopelessly Devoted To Olivia

Mary Madigan
Once again, Nine, Seven and Network 10 continued to battle it out for the number one entertainment show.

Nine’s The Block won out again, followed by Seven’s My Kitchen Rules and 10’s The Masked Singer. 

See! I told you that cooking shows can be a slow burn, but similarly, I predict that The Masked Singer ratings will experience an upswing when they unveil The Rooster and The Blow-Fly – I believe the Fly is Shannon Noll, and I’m ready to place bets over it. 

Seven News hit 938,000 viewers, while Nine News earned 880,000 viewers.

Nine’s A Current Affair scored 708,000 viewers – Grimshaw deserves her own office parking lot at this point. 

As per OzTAM’s metro numbers, Seven’s The Chase grabbed 529,000 viewers. My Kitchen Rules pulls in 450,000 viewers – Nigella is an icon. 

For Nine, Hot Seat grabbed 402,000 viewers. The Block pulled in 775,000 viewers – and I secretly want to see more contestants falling over in the mud.

Meanwhile, Nine’s replay of Grease bought in 442,000 viewers – proof that we are hopelessly missing Olivia Newtown John. 

For 10, The Project pulled in 373, 000 viewers – Carrie is a complete icon! Meanwhile, Cheap Seats brought in 387,000 viewers. Meanwhile, The Masked Singer brought in 449,000 viewers – if you haven’t seen Pia Miranda in Looking For Alibrandi – you haven’t lived. 

Finally, ABC had a fabulous news night ABC News, netting 575,000 viewers and 7.30 earned 457,000 viewers, and Great Southern Escapes earnt 337,000 viewers. 

Out on top was both the Nine Network with 33.3 per cent and the Seven Network with 26.0 locked in a tight tie. Meanwhile, Network 10 got 17.6 per cent. 

Followed by ABC Network with 14.5 per cent of the share, while SBS had 8.3 per cent

