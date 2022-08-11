Wednesday TV Wrap: Nine’s After The Verdict Debuts & The Jury’s Still Out On If It’ll Be A Hit

Wednesday TV Wrap: Nine’s After The Verdict Debuts & The Jury’s Still Out On If It’ll Be A Hit
Mary Madigan
By Mary Madigan
SHARE
THIS



Nine’s having a good week, The Block is killing it in the ratings, and now it’s launching a new show starring Magda Szubanski.

While the debut of After The Verdict failed to crack the 500,000 mark, scripted shows tend to build, so it’ll be interesting to see what happens. Plus, who can resist Magda? I’m personally a fan of seeing networks invest in local content, so please, everyone tunes in.

Seven News hit 920,000 viewers, while Nine News earned 799,000 viewers.

Nine’s A Current Affair scored 653,000 viewers – Grimshaw as always, kills it.  

As per OzTAM’s metro numbers, Seven’s The Chase grabbed 528,000 –  this show proves my University education do not teach me much. 

Home And Away nabbed 477,000 – I honestly will never get sick of these beautiful people and their silly problems. 

Meanwhile, My Kitchen Rules scored 471,000 viewers- Nigella is an absolute star. I’d also like to see her become a judge on The Masked Singer and Australia Idol! I crave more of her. 

For Nine, Hot Seat grabbed 376,000 viewers, and The Block scored 749,000 viewers. Nine also launched the original show After The Verdict, drawing in 409,000 viewers.

For 10, The Project pulled in 333,000 viewers.  Meanwhile, Shaun Micallef’s Brain Esteddford brought in 308,000 viewers – is there any man more likeable? Besides maybe Hamish Blake. 

Finally, ABC had a strong night with ABC News, netting 599,000 viewers, and 7.30 earned 450,000 viewers. 

Shaun Micallef’s Mad As Hell brought in 412,000 viewers – He is pulling double duty and thriving. 

Out on top was the Nine Network with 31.9 per cent. Seven Network was behind with 29.4 per cent of the daily share. ABC Network grabbed 15.9 per cent, followed by 10 Networks with 15.3 per cent. In comparison, the SBS had 8.4 per cent.

Please login with linkedin to comment

After The Verdict OzTam

Latest News

Broadsheet And Glen Grant Whisky Join Forces For Melbourne Photography Exhibit
  • Campaigns
  • Media

Broadsheet And Glen Grant Whisky Join Forces For Melbourne Photography Exhibit

Broadsheet Media has partnered with Campari Group’s The Glen Grant Single Malt Whisky to bring a photography exhibition, Unhurried By Nature, to Melbournians this week. Unhurried by Nature is a collaboration between Broadsheet and The Glen Grant Single Malt Whisky, where four Australian photographers will present images that document nature in their unique styles. The […]

Shopper Impact Launches Bringing Synchronised Campaigns To OOH
  • Advertising

Shopper Impact Launches Bringing Synchronised Campaigns To OOH

Australian out-of-home business Shopper has launched Shopper Impact to deliver synchronised campaign creative across multiple screens in prominent shopping centre locations. Advertisers can now capitalise on side-by-side screens at shopping centre entry points and near escalators, where distraction from other signage and product offerings is at a minimum. With Shopper Impact, campaign creative can be […]

Crybaby’s Sophie Belluomo Promoted To General Manager
  • Marketing

Crybaby’s Sophie Belluomo Promoted To General Manager

Creative content and production agency Crybaby Productions has announced the promotion of Sophie Belluomo to the role of general manager. Belluomo has worked for Crybaby for the last two years, and steps up from her previous role as senior production manager. She has previously worked at Foxtel, MTV Australia and Blossom Productions. With more than […]

Modern payment technologies helping the retail industry unlock revenue
  • Opinion
  • Technology

Modern payment technologies helping the retail industry unlock revenue

In this opinion piece, Hayley Fisher (pictured), AUNZ country manager, Adyen describes some of the key ways the retail sector is driving sales despite global financial issues, including new payment technologies and methods. The rising cost of living might have Australians carefully tracking their spending and rethinking their lifestyle habits, but it’s yet to rear […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Veridooh Snags Former AdNews Writer As Content And Communications Manager
  • Advertising

Veridooh Snags Former AdNews Writer As Content And Communications Manager

Out-of-home (OOH) verification company Veridooh has appointed former AdNews journalist Mariam Cheik-Hussein (pictured) as content and communications manager to help drive the business’ global growth and develop community-focused initiatives. The newly-created role follows Veridooh’s $5 million capital raise which it is using to expand into new markets, beginning with the UK, and develop its suite […]

AWS’s Curiosity Kid Campaign Is A Heartwarming Tribute To Small-Scale Success
  • Campaigns

AWS’s Curiosity Kid Campaign Is A Heartwarming Tribute To Small-Scale Success

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has launched its first Above the Line (ATL) brand campaign after a decade of being in Australia, with the feel-good ‘Curiosity Kid’ ad series showcasing the many brands using its services. The campaign, which launched on August 7, highlights how AWS can be used for innovation by local businesses, demonstrating a […]

What Aussie Brands Can Learn From Global Lessons In Sustainability Engagement
  • Opinion

What Aussie Brands Can Learn From Global Lessons In Sustainability Engagement

In this guest post, Stu Wragg (lead image), chief strategy officer at Herd MSL, takes a look at global brands getting the sustainability message right and the lessons Aussie brands can learn along the way… The need to address increased consumer and employee interest in the environmental and social action of business is clear to […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
SOCA Welcomes Two New Senior Hires In Farah Alias And Neil Martin
  • Marketing

SOCA Welcomes Two New Senior Hires In Farah Alias And Neil Martin

Significant Other Creative Agency (SOCA) has brought on two senior hires, with Farah Alias joining as partnerships director and Neil ‘Marty’ Martin jumping into a dual head of art role. Alias (pictured, right) brings with her a wealth of senior international experience and knowledge from DDB & BBDO Singapore, Wunderman Thompson, and most recently Rare. […]