Wednesday TV Wrap: Nine’s After The Verdict Debuts & The Jury’s Still Out On If It’ll Be A Hit

Nine’s having a good week, The Block is killing it in the ratings, and now it’s launching a new show starring Magda Szubanski.

While the debut of After The Verdict failed to crack the 500,000 mark, scripted shows tend to build, so it’ll be interesting to see what happens. Plus, who can resist Magda? I’m personally a fan of seeing networks invest in local content, so please, everyone tunes in.

Seven News hit 920,000 viewers, while Nine News earned 799,000 viewers.

Nine’s A Current Affair scored 653,000 viewers – Grimshaw as always, kills it.

As per OzTAM’s metro numbers, Seven’s The Chase grabbed 528,000 – this show proves my University education do not teach me much.

Home And Away nabbed 477,000 – I honestly will never get sick of these beautiful people and their silly problems.

Meanwhile, My Kitchen Rules scored 471,000 viewers- Nigella is an absolute star. I’d also like to see her become a judge on The Masked Singer and Australia Idol! I crave more of her.

For Nine, Hot Seat grabbed 376,000 viewers, and The Block scored 749,000 viewers. Nine also launched the original show After The Verdict, drawing in 409,000 viewers.

For 10, The Project pulled in 333,000 viewers. Meanwhile, Shaun Micallef’s Brain Esteddford brought in 308,000 viewers – is there any man more likeable? Besides maybe Hamish Blake.

Finally, ABC had a strong night with ABC News, netting 599,000 viewers, and 7.30 earned 450,000 viewers.

Shaun Micallef’s Mad As Hell brought in 412,000 viewers – He is pulling double duty and thriving.

Out on top was the Nine Network with 31.9 per cent. Seven Network was behind with 29.4 per cent of the daily share. ABC Network grabbed 15.9 per cent, followed by 10 Networks with 15.3 per cent. In comparison, the SBS had 8.4 per cent.