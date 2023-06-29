The Cheesecake Shop Gets Its Just Desserts With The Appointment Of Four Agencies

The Cheesecake Shop has appointed four expert creative, media, PR and marketing agencies to support its marketing team as ambitious expansion and growth plans continue to roll out nationwide.

The agencies appointed are Elevencom, to enhance brand and creative; Wavemaker, to advance the digital and media strategy; Aruga, to hone engagement through strengthening public relations, reputation and communications; and The Marketing Lab, to cultivate enhanced opportunities and local area marketing support for franchisees.

These agencies will add to the strength and experience of The Cheesecake Shop’s internal marketing team, headed by Chief Marketing Officer Rebecca Barnes, who was recently appointed to the role.

“The appointment of these agencies will enable us to increase quality outcomes for our customers and franchisees as we continue to expand our reach across Australia and New Zealand,” Barnes said.

“As leaders in their respective industries, the agencies will act as an extension of our marketing team helping to set the brand up for our next decade of growth.

“This is an investment in long-term strategic thinking and creativity as The Cheesecake Shop evolves to engage our next generation of customers, and ensuring we have the right agencies and people leading the charge is critical.”

In the 2022/23 financial year, the company worked to open 12 new stores with a goal to open 15 to 20 more across Australia and New Zealand by June 2024.

Starting with just one store in the inner-west Sydney suburb of Rozelle in 1991, The Cheesecake Shop has grown to become an international success with over 230 cake bakeries and more than 2000 employees across Australia and New Zealand.

The Cheesecake Shop is committed to continually improving the overall customer experience as it builds on its well-established reputation for quality baked products.

Reporting to the CMO The Cheesecake Shop also recently appointed Lyne Duong as marketing manager and Kris Wong as head of e-commerce to help drive innovation.