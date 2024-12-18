The Catering Club Launches In Sydney to Redefine Corporate Catering

Sydney’s culinary landscape has welcomed its newest entrant, The Catering Club, an innovative catering service designed to accommodate large-scale and intimate gatherings.

With the capacity to cater for more than 1500 guests, The Catering Club has been created to offer a refreshing change to key corporate events such as conferences and end-of-year office celebrations, something the owners predict to surge as more workers head back into the office.

Backed by three decades of culinary expertise, The Catering Club offers a comprehensive, all-inclusive catering solution that extends from a fully customisable menu to an extensive selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

Created by the duo behind popular Sydney CBD venues like Tiny’s on York Street, the founders launched the Pyrmont-based food operation using their 30 years of combined experience.

Co-founders Bobby Volcevski, who’s opened more than 15 venues in the CBD, and acclaimed chef Andrew Duncan, known for commanding the kitchens at West Village, Back Row West and Tiny’s, have channelled their extensive experience into this new project.

With all produce sourced fresh from quality local vendors, the menu at The Catering Club has been built to cater to a diverse range of clientele, whether it’s for a meeting, networking event or awards ceremony. Favourites include its speciality seafood offering including, Sydney Rock Oysters and Moreton Bay Bugs, to healthy salads, famous crusty-deli style rolls and croissants with Pepe Saya Cultured Butter.

“Having only just launched, our deli rolls are proving to be popular. The secret is in the bread, perfectly crispy on the outside with a pillowy soft centre – we source them from a local bakery here in Sydney. Sourcing locally also means fast turn around on orders, plus our kitchen is perfectly suited to prepare meals at scale meaning we are well suited for large conferences and events,” says co-founder and Chef Andrew Duncan.

The addition of a packaged liquor licence provides a one-step solution, capable of delivering a full-service experience. It includes a curated selection of wines and champagnes such as AIX Rose

and Taittinger Prestige Cuvee, and even non-alcoholic sparkling wine alternatives such as NON1 Salted Raspberry and Chamomile.

With orders placed anytime directly through the website and next-day delivery available The Catering Club is designed to provide seamless convenience. Supported by specialised vehicles equipped with cooling and warming devices to ensure all items maintain the respective temperatures during transit and arrive in perfect condition.

With a focus on seasonality, The Catering Club menus will be regularly updated to align with special occasions. Its commercial service capacity ensures they are well-equipped to elevate corporate

events such as Melbourne Cup and end-of-year holiday parties. To further cater to the consumers’ experience, customers also have the option to meet with the team in-house to create bespoke menus, with any menu item up for customisation. The menu also features an extensive list of vegetarian, vegan, dairy-free and gluten free options.

“Our vision has been in the works for years, we wanted to create a comprehensive dining solution suited to any occasion, from intimate gatherings to corporate events and conferences that don’t

compromise on restaurant quality,” says co-founder Bobby Volcevski.