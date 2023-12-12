The Brag Media Secures Exclusive Commercialisation Rights To Bluesfest 2024

The Brag Media has secured the exclusive commercialisation rights to Bluesfest, Australia’s premier blues and roots music festival.

The Brag Media is known for its expertise in publishing, events, executions and creative campaigns, and will now bring its commercial expertise to one of the country’s most celebrated festivals. This partnership offers brand collaboration opportunities and access to The Brag Media’s respected platforms and Bluesfest’s diverse audience to enhance a brand’s visibility and connection with a wider audience.

“Bluesfest is my favourite music festival, I have taken my family every year for over a decade. Bluesfest is loved by a wide range of ages and demographics and is a truly unique Australian experience unmatched by any other festival,” said Luke Girgis, The Brag Media’s CEO.

“Together with The Brag Media, brands will now not only be able to activate at Australia’s largest music festival, but also reach our audience of 10 million Australians that visit our sites every month as we amplify the brand activity across our network”.

The award-winning Bluesfest in Byron Bay has been showcasing the biggest names in music from around the world since 1990. Bluesfest 2024 will mark the 35th anniversary of this special festival and will feature Tom Jones, Jack Johnson, the Teskey Brothers, Elvis Costello and Peter Garrett, performing alongside Tommy Emmanuel, Matt Corby, Dan Sultan and a wide range of local and international artists over the Easter long weekend. More than 100,000 festival attendees will enjoy a diverse array of performances on the grounds of the Byron Events Farm in Tyagarah NSW, complemented by a selection of great food, beverages and family entertainment.

“Bluesfest is proud to partner with The Brag Media, a dynamic force in media and sponsorship. We look forward to the many positive outcomes as we strive to make Bluesfest more available to corporate partners,” said Peter Noble OAM, Bluesfest’s festival director.

The Brag Media represents some of the most iconic titles in the world including Rolling Stone AU/NZ,, Variety, The Hollywood Reporter, Billboard, TheBrag.com, Tone Deaf, The Music Network, Enthusiast Gaming, Life Without Andy, HypeBeast and more. It also hosts the Rolling Stone Awards in Australia and New Zealand and has expanded into talent management, audio and podcasting and has a creative and agency services division.