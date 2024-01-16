The Brag Media Bolsters Commercial and Creative Teams

The Brag Media has announced the return of Dane Robertson in the newly-created role of head of client and event partnerships in Australia and New Zealand.

Lead Image: L-R – Dane Robertson, Anan Salvarinas, Denise Barnes

In addition, the business has further bolstered its commercial and creative studio teams by appointing Denise Barnes as Client Projects Director and Anan Salvarinas as senior creative strategist.

Robertson’s return to The Brag Media follows a stint at Pedestrian Group. He brings more than ten years of commercial and partnership experience to the team, having previously spent almost two years as The Brag Media’s head of partnerships VIC, QLD and SA as well as several years in key commercial and marketing roles with Val Morgan and HOYTS Group.

As head of client and event partnerships across Australia and New Zealand, Robertson will be responsible for expanding and enhancing The Brag Media’s commercial partnerships to ensure the business continues to deliver outstanding results for client partners.

“The Brag Media’s growth, along with the quality of the work they continue producing, is impressive. When the opportunity to return presented itself, I couldn’t say no. Management has assembled a team of passionate people who care about the client, the audience and our brands, which results in compelling partnerships that add genuine value. I’m looking forward to seeing what we achieve in 2024 and beyond,” Robertson said.

The Brag Media’s commitment to creating compelling content and commercial solutions and connecting clients with hard-to-reach youth subcultures at scale through high-impact mastheads and events has also added Denise Barnes and Anan Salvarinas to the team.

Award-winning content producer Barnes joins The Brag Media as client projects director after nearly seven years with Man of Many, most recently as head of branded content. Meanwhile, Salvarinas joins as senior creative strategist, having spent two and a half years with LADbible Australia, including a recent stint as senior creative (brand).

“Dane’s return, alongside Denise and Anan, marks a thrilling new chapter for The Brag Media. These recognised talents from leading youth publications bring invaluable expertise to propel our growth and deepen our impact,” said Jessica Hunter, The Brag Media’s general manager.

“We’re not just expanding reach; we’re strategically aligning with innovative minds to craft impactful partnerships that resonate authentically with our diverse youth audience. The Brag Media is more than a publisher; it’s a catalyst for brands seeking meaningful engagement with this influential generation. We’re excited to welcome them aboard and witness the innovative collaborations they’ll create in 2024 and beyond”.

In 2023 The Brag Media significantly expanded its scale and reach through new partnerships with Playwire, Evolve Media, Hypebeast and PMC. The Brag Media’s network of premium brands now surpasses 40 million monthly page views and nine million Australian users per month, cementing its position as Australia’s largest youth publisher.