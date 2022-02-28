The Brag Media Acquires The Music Network & Promotes Poppy Reid
The Brag Media has today announced the acquisition of Australia’s longest-running music industry trade title, The Music Network, as well as its promotion of managing editor, Poppy Reid, to editor in chief.
The deal is effective from tomorrow, and will see The Music Network – founded in 1994 – remain focussed on the business of music, while The Industry Observer will double down on its coverage of the Australian live sector.
As part of the deal, The Music Network‘s publisher and editor, Jake Challenor, will also join The Brag Media as executive editor, B2B reporting to Reid (featured image).
He will now be responsible for the editorial direction of The Industry Observer, The Music Network, and future trade titles.
Lars Brandle and Vivienne Kelly will also work across The Brag Media’s trade division as senior journalists, reporting to Challenor.
Both are familiar to readers, with Brandle having previously served as a senior writer and Kelly as content director.
Reid also served as The Music Network’s editor during her seven-year tenure before joining The Brag Media in 2017.
Reid said the opportunity to reunite with the publication is not only a full-circle moment, but one she had been hoping for since she left it.
“The Music Network has had a special place in my heart ever since I joined the company as an intern back in 2010,” she said.
“It gave me my start, and I’ve loved watching it go from strength to strength under Jake’s leadership. He’s always had a way of honouring the title’s respected history and deep industry ties, while keeping it future-focused with a unique perspective.
“I couldn’t be more excited to welcome The Music Network and Jake into The Brag Media fold,” Reid added.
“Jake is an incredible media professional who cares deeply about the music industry and that is reflected in how incredible The Music Network’s content and growth has been since he took ownership. We are so thrilled to welcome him as a Bragger.”
Challenor said the deal signals The Brag Media’s commitment to supporting independent business journalism within Australia’s billion-dollar entertainment industry.
“If you can’t beat them, join them,” Challenor said.
“Luke, Joel and Poppy have built a formidable business. I’ve been so impressed by The Brag Media’s meteoric rise, that it made the decision to sell The Music Network and join the team an easy one for me.
“The Music Network has been independent since day one, unapologetically telling the stories that matter most to its readers. That same ethos will continue across The Brag Media’s trade titles with two seasoned and fearless journalists that I admire greatly in Lars and Viv.”
The Brag Media’s chief executive officer, Luke Girgis, congratulated Reid on her promotion.
“Poppy was “Bragger” number one all the way back in 2017,” he said.
“From day one we worked together building the vision, team and culture of the company. Everything we have achieved at The Brag Media has happened under Poppy’s leadership – she has an incredible ability to take insane and ambitious ideas and turn them into a reality.
“Poppy is a Bragger to her core making this promotion absolutely reflective of all her work every day at The Brag Media.”
The The Music Network’s acquisition follows the recent purchase of gaming and anime network Epic Digital, increasing The Brag Media’s reach to 40 million monthly page views and eight million users.
The Music Network joins The Brag Media’s growing network that includes Rolling Stone Australia, Variety, IndieWire, Billboard, thebrag.com, Tone Deaf, The Industry Observer, don’t bore us, Funimation, Enthusiast Gaming, Life Without Andy, HypeBeast, and more.
Please login with linkedin to commentPoppy Reid The Brag Media The Music Network
Latest News
How My First Pitch Experience Helped Me Find My ‘Why’
In this guest post, Nader Ibrahim (main photo), associate business development manager at MediaCom, talks his learnings from his first-ever global pitch… Like every self-respecting Gen-Z exec building their career, I think about what’s my ‘why’. I’ve always been fascinated with the hustle in the agency environment, especially around pitching for new business, and its […]
Triple J Announces Live Broadcast From Sydney’s Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras
B&T warns the Mardi Gras parade is THIS Saturday. So, good luck getting a seamstress or a crack wax at this hour.
The Monkeys Enlists Serena Williams For Latest Berlei Campaign
Is it just our imagination, but do you see Serena (and Roger) in far more ads these days than on actual tennis courts?
Sheldon Riley Snags The Camp Crown & Will Now Represent Australia At Eurovision
Sheldon Riley to represent Australia at this year's Eurovision, as Shannon Noll declares "release the monkeys!"
Georgia Love Kisses Seven Goodbye & Announces She’s Moving Into PR
The only thing stopping B&T moving into PR is our hatred of the air kiss and our remorseless bitterness towards life.
Walkley Award Winners! News’ Samantha Maiden Takes Top Gong For Her Brittany Higgins Report
Admittedly, B&T's never been nominated for a Walkley, yet, we're often attacked on Mumbrella for some strange reason.
Outbrain Announces ‘Unveil 2022’ Event To Help Marketers Grapple With Latest Trends
Are you a marketer grappling with the latest trends? Well, this event's for you. As is the Myer catalogue.
Sunday TV Wrap: Dancing With The Stars Pirouettes To 605,000 Viewers
This horrible wet weather appears to have been a boon for TV numbers. And for embarrassing hair frizz.
Five Of Australia’s Best CMOs Share Their Very Different Opinons On What Makes A Great Marketer
B&T asked top marketers what makes a top marketer. And it's not merely choosing the third cheapest wine at Rockpool.
WhiteGREY Nabs Jamie Parfitt As New Experience Strategy Director
Jamie Parfitt joins the WhiteGREY team. Disappointed by lack of visible table tennis table in staff kitchen area.
Ukraine Wrap: Politician Tells Russian Counterpart To “F@ck You, Lavrov” In Fiery TV Interview (+ More Madness)
All B&T can say about all this Ukraine madness is did Rambo III, Rocky IV and Spies Like Us not teach us anything?
“We Need To Normalise Seeing LGBTQI+ People In Media!” Christian Wilkins On Finding His Prideful Place In Media
Christian Wilkins says we need to "normalise LGBTQI+ people in the media". And not just bitchy queens on reality shows.
Sports Stars Become Roomies With Their Biggest Fans In New Kayo Sports Campaign
What B&T loves about footy season is it's a totally legitimate way to hang shit on colleagues without the threat of HR.
“I left With Disdain For All Galleries!” Mona Has A Laugh At Itself With New Ad Featuring The Museum’s One-Star Reviews
Tasmania's not just apples, pongy greenies and angry forestry workers confirms witty new spot for Hobart's Mona Museum.
Dentsu’s Merkle Nabs Accenture’s Steve Yurisich As Chief Growth Officer
The excellent mood lighting aside, B&T's not sure this press photo should've been taken in the men's lavatories.
Carlton Draught & TLA Worldwide Join Forces To Help Local Footy Clubs In Need
There's only one way to help Aussie footy clubs in need and that's beer. Well, beer & sausages. And possibly strippers.
If They Cannes You Cannes: 2021 Winner Nolan Yu On Big Ideas, Believing In Yourself And “The Mum Test”
Thinking of giving Young Lions a shot? Here's some ready cheat notes that don't need to be penned to your inner thigh.
The Royals Win Guide Dogs Australia’s Creative
Advertising 101 - put cute Labrador puppies in ANY campaign and it's got "winner" written all over it from the get-go.
How Prepared Are Publishers For The Cookieless Era?
The cookieless era is upon us. But you know that already after B&T only wrote about it 456 times in the past 12 months.
BlokeVote Survey Finds The Ford Ranger Is Australia’s Best Looking Ute
The Ford Ranger voted Australia's best looking ute. And not just by the construction worker from the Village People.
JobAdder Unveils Swanky Brand Refresh & Website Amid Expansion Plans
Global recruitment software solution, JobAdder, has today unveiled a new website and brand expression as part of a major branding project. The refresh has been designed in partnership with creative agency, WolfKing, after conducting a series of global interviews with staff, industry influencers, customers and non-customers within the recruitment sector, as well as carrying out […]
The Beckham’s Youngest Son Cruz Is Going Viral For A Photoshoot That Some Are Calling “Scary!” & Others Are Calling “Cool!”
The Beckhams are back in the news and this time it's their pink-haired son and not mum's lettuce leaf/rainwater diet.
Chrisse Swan Goes Glam Retro For Priceline’s 40th Via Whippet
Not heard of Chrisse Swan's new booze-free, fitness lifestyle? Congrats to you for avoiding every tabloid & women's mag.
TikTok Launches New Program Fostering Next Generation Aussie Talent
TikTok launches program fostering the next gen of Aussie talent. Presumably people who can't sing or dance very well.
Drumstick Launches Campaign For Decadent New Flavours
The Drumstick leads the list of the most stolen items from the B&T office fridge, edging out Coopers & Lurpak butter.
“35 Years In Advertising & Creative Departments Has Prepared Me!” Jane Caro Is Headed To Politics!
Adlanders B&T would like to see in politics include Jane Caro, Adam Ferrier, Russel Howcroft and Sunrise's Cash Cow.
Thursday TV Wrap: 10’s First Dates Debuts To 334,000 Eyeballs
If anything, the proliferation of dating programs confirms the sheer joy of remaining a committed bachelor or spinster.
Commercetools Appoints Jen Jones As Inaugural CMO
Alas, Jen Jones can't blame her incompetent predecessor after being named Commercetools' inaugural CMO.
Missiles, Fury, Hotties, Beer & Fried Chicken! It’s Your Complete Media Guide To The Ukraine Madness
Yet further confirmation 80s Rambo movies were a harbinger to the future comes crazy Vlad's Ukraine invasion.
CHEP Network Promotes Thomas Penn To Melbourne GM
B&T would like to assure readers that if you squint very, very carefully you'll just see Thomas Penn in this press pic.