The Brag Media Acquires The Music Network & Promotes Poppy Reid

The Brag Media has today announced the acquisition of Australia’s longest-running music industry trade title, The Music Network, as well as its promotion of managing editor, Poppy Reid, to editor in chief.

The deal is effective from tomorrow, and will see The Music Network – founded in 1994 – remain focussed on the business of music, while The Industry Observer will double down on its coverage of the Australian live sector.

As part of the deal, The Music Network‘s publisher and editor, Jake Challenor, will also join The Brag Media as executive editor, B2B reporting to Reid (featured image).

He will now be responsible for the editorial direction of The Industry Observer, The Music Network, and future trade titles.

Lars Brandle and Vivienne Kelly will also work across The Brag Media’s trade division as senior journalists, reporting to Challenor.

Both are familiar to readers, with Brandle having previously served as a senior writer and Kelly as content director.

Reid also served as The Music Network’s editor during her seven-year tenure before joining The Brag Media in 2017.

Reid said the opportunity to reunite with the publication is not only a full-circle moment, but one she had been hoping for since she left it.

“The Music Network has had a special place in my heart ever since I joined the company as an intern back in 2010,” she said.

“It gave me my start, and I’ve loved watching it go from strength to strength under Jake’s leadership. He’s always had a way of honouring the title’s respected history and deep industry ties, while keeping it future-focused with a unique perspective.

“I couldn’t be more excited to welcome The Music Network and Jake into The Brag Media fold,” Reid added.

“Jake is an incredible media professional who cares deeply about the music industry and that is reflected in how incredible The Music Network’s content and growth has been since he took ownership. We are so thrilled to welcome him as a Bragger.”

Challenor said the deal signals The Brag Media’s commitment to supporting independent business journalism within Australia’s billion-dollar entertainment industry.

“If you can’t beat them, join them,” Challenor said.

“Luke, Joel and Poppy have built a formidable business. I’ve been so impressed by The Brag Media’s meteoric rise, that it made the decision to sell The Music Network and join the team an easy one for me.

“The Music Network has been independent since day one, unapologetically telling the stories that matter most to its readers. That same ethos will continue across The Brag Media’s trade titles with two seasoned and fearless journalists that I admire greatly in Lars and Viv.”

The Brag Media’s chief executive officer, Luke Girgis, congratulated Reid on her promotion.

“Poppy was “Bragger” number one all the way back in 2017,” he said.

“From day one we worked together building the vision, team and culture of the company. Everything we have achieved at The Brag Media has happened under Poppy’s leadership – she has an incredible ability to take insane and ambitious ideas and turn them into a reality.

“Poppy is a Bragger to her core making this promotion absolutely reflective of all her work every day at The Brag Media.”

The The Music Network’s acquisition follows the recent purchase of gaming and anime network Epic Digital, increasing The Brag Media’s reach to 40 million monthly page views and eight million users.

The Music Network joins The Brag Media’s growing network that includes Rolling Stone Australia, Variety, IndieWire, Billboard, thebrag.com, Tone Deaf, The Industry Observer, don’t bore us, Funimation, Enthusiast Gaming, Life Without Andy, HypeBeast, and more.