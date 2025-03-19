The Big Debate: Is A 4-Day Workweek The Ultimate Solution?

God created the world in six days, or so the story goes, but would we be better off with four-day working week? That’s the topic of the upcoming Debate Club event on 20 March in Sydney. Here, Debate Club event director, Steph Darmanin sets the scene and the terms of engagement.

Work less, achieve more? An excellent theory, but how well does it play out in the real world?

Debate Club recently took to their LinkedIn community to draw a poll, revealing an overwhelming interest in the topic: Four-Day Work Weeks Are More Productive.

If we work less, can we really be more productive? Short answer: it depends. But to accurately evaluate the impact of a shorter work week, we must first define productivity – not as mere busyness, but as the conditions that drive meaningful output.

Productivity isn’t about doing more; it’s about achieving more with intention. This starts with setting clear goals – specific, measurable, and time-bound, to trigger focus and urgency. Without well-defined outcomes, work devolves into an endless cycle of non-urgent tasks.

From a psychological perspective, motivation thrives on autonomy and alignment between effort and reward. People work better when they have control over their time and creativity isn’t stifled. Many job seekers even reject offers if salary and leave entitlements fail to support a sustainable work-life balance.

How do the experts suggest we marry time, energy, and focus to produce real results? The key lies in prioritisation. The Pareto Principle suggests that 80 per cent of outcomes stem from 20 per cent of efforts, making prioritisation essential. The Eisenhower Matrix further emphasises focusing on high-impact tasks over reactive busywork.

Strategies like task batching and time blocking conserve cognitive resources and build momentum. Research also supports the power of flow states, where individuals become fully immersed in work, enhancing both quality and efficiency. However, the five-day structure has shown to fuel burnout, reducing opportunities for peak performance.

A 2022 study by the University of Cambridge found that a four-day workweek led to a 71 per cent decrease in burnout among participants. In Australia, the average person works roughly 48 weeks per year. Therefore, a four-day work week would result in 48 extra personal days per year. Could this be the solution to achieving more rest, play and peak performance?

Advocates also point to environmental benefits. A University of Massachusetts study found that reducing the work week could shrink humanity’s carbon footprint by nearly 30 per cent thanks to decreased commuting. Additionally, less time in traffic means improved mental and physical wellness, and savings on transport costs.

But with 48 fewer work days, the crucial question remains – how do businesses maintain performance? Employers may extend daily hours, risking fatigue and diminished output. While initially boosting morale, the novelty of a shorter work week could fade if fundamental workplace issues persist. Factors like poor communication, inadequate training, and a lack of recognition. Worse – some organisations might offer four-day schedules at the expense of a reduced salary, negating the appeal.

This controversial topic takes centre stage at an upcoming debate, featuring passionate industry voices, led by event director, Steph Darmanin. Debate Club is a volunteer-led, not-for-profit community supported by IAB Australia that was founded by Orsolya Tóth-Pál. Born from Tóth-Pál IAB mentorship with Gai Le Roy’s support, Debate Club has evolved from small meetups into a recognised industry hub, that connects diverse individuals to explore important issues while refining their communication skills.

For Darmanin, Debate Club was a game-changer. Presenting her discourse in front of 70 people was an exhilarating experience, compelling her to take on the role of MC and event director. “When Orsi reached out, it was an easy ‘yes’. Collaborating with her brilliant team has been a pleasure and a privilege,” she shares.

“We help people step outside of their comfort zones, build meaningful connections, and even unlock exciting career opportunities. Sometimes, one handshake can change everything,” Steph says.

Le Roy believes “Debate Club plays a unique role in the industry, striking the perfect balance between intellectual debate, sharp wit, and genuine networking opportunities.”

“The debates are always thought-provoking discussions on industry trends while delivering plenty of laughs along the way,” says Gai. “Not only does it challenge perspectives and encourage critical thinking, but it also brings together professionals from across the industry in a fun and dynamic setting.”

