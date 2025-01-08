The Bear’s Matty Matheson, A “Level 5 Vegan” & A “Free-Range Pescatarian” Star For POS Firm Toast In New Film

Chef and actor Matty Matheson, and a selection of oddly picky eaters, all feature in a eyebrow-raising new film for POS platform Toast.
Toast and Matheson, star of The Bear, gathered some of the world’s pickiest eaters under a single roof for one night of chaos. Requests included no round food, the sexiest meat and shell-less oysters and dinners suitable for the ‘homo erectus diet” and a “level 5 vegan”.
“We held an open casting call for people that are proud to be picky. We wanted to show real stories of people that know they can be difficult at times,” says Justin Galvin, SVP, group creative director at Arnold.
“The most challenging aspect of the entire shoot belonged to our director, Sam Cadman. He had to orchestrate eight different cameras and 36 different mics while having direct communication with each diner to control the cadence of the evening, optimize the conversations and keep the stunt a secret.”
The video, running on YouTube, Meta and TikTok, is part of Toast’s ‘It’s the Little Things’ initiative.
“Matty felt like a great fit from the beginning. He’s a famous chef and he owns restaurants that run on Toast,” adds Sam Mullins, Arnold’s SVP, group creative director. “Plus he’s got a playful personality and he loves to eat great food. We also heard he was on a famous show or something.”
