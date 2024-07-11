The Australian Releases 60 Year Collector’s Edition

The Australian will publish a special 104-page 60th Anniversary Collector’s Edition magazine on 13 July, featuring the most influential people of the past 60 years.

From prime ministers, business titans, and sports champions to musicians, scientists, and artists, the list includes those who have shaped the nation over the past six decades, including John Howard, Sir Frank Lowy, Julia Gillard, and youngest list-maker Ash Barty.

The cover story features News Corporation chairman Lachlan Murdoch, who sits down with The Australian’s editor-at-large, Paul Kelly, for an exclusive interview about the power of journalism and why he values his Australian family roots.

“In our 60th year of publication, we are celebrating journalism and what it means to our readers and the nation. The 60th Anniversary Collector’s Edition marks some of the highlights of The Australian’s presence on the national stage for the past six decades as well as looking to the future,” said Michelle Gunn, The Australian’s editor-in-chief.

“We’ve always prided ourselves on our connection with our audience, it is a relationship built on trust, shared values, and a commitment to quality journalism. Highly engaged with our content, they understand that a healthy contest of ideas is needed to drive the nation forward”.

The issue also features six essays engaging in big ideas that will inspire a special podcast series of The Front, running each Saturday for six weeks from tomorrow. Essayists include Paul Kelly, Chris Uhlmann, Jacinta Nampijinpa Price, Shankari Chandran, Professors Richard Scolyer and Georgina Long, and Trent Dalton. The Australian’s reporters and photographers give a behind-the-scenes view of how they have covered some of the biggest international stories of the past six decades, with contributions from Hedley Thomas, Cameron Stewart, Yoni Bashan, and Amanda Hodge. Plus, Australian Indigenous Education Foundation Year 12 student Priscilla Dann looks to the future and what it may hold for her generation, writing about her life and what she imagines when she turns 60.

Along with the major Australian companies supporting The Australian’s birthday celebrations – Qantas, Harvey Norman, Hancock Prospecting, CommBank, Ampol, and Woodside – the special magazine is supported by key advertisers including Rolex, Paspaley, Range Rover, Viking Cruises, Abercrombie & Kent and Omega.

“The collector’s edition is a celebration of our proud past and exciting future. We welcome the backing of our clients, whose support of the magazine and The Australian’s 60th program has helped bring outstanding journalism to our subscribers,” said Nicholas Gray, The Australian and Prestige Titles’ managing director and publisher.

As well as the app, a special digital hub at The Australian’s website has been created to showcase all of the content, videos, images, cartoons, and stories published along with new content created for the 60th anniversary.

The first edition of The Australian was published on July 15, 1964. Today, The Australian is consumed by 4.091 million Australians across print and digital.

The Australian’s 60th Anniversary Collector’s Edition is available online exclusively to subscribers at and as a large-format magazine inserted into The Weekend Australian newspaper tomorrow, Saturday July 13.