The Alternative Dairy Co. Hits The Trans-Tasman Road With Café Caravan Tour Via Because

The Alternative Dairy Co. is taking its ‘Stay Fussy’ master brand campaign message to the streets with a mobile caravan café experience across Australia and New Zealand, giving latte lovers the chance to taste barista-quality oat milk in their daily brew.

The Alternative Dairy Co. is doubling down on its commitment to quality and taste by inviting latte enthusiasts to sample its plant-based oat milk in a creamy, perfectly poured latte. Its range of barista milks—oat, almond, soy and coconut—are crafted to meet the high standards of those who love a great brew.

In its first work for the company, brand activation agency Because ANZ is rolling out the cafe caravans across key high-traffic locations in Sydney, Melbourne, Auckland and Wellington. Alongside the oat latte sampling, visitors can spin the Stay Fussy wheel for a chance to win free merchandise, while a life-size branded oat milk display will reinforce the brand’s bold presence.

Rachel Glasbergen, senior business leader, café and food service, The Alternative Dairy Co., said: “The Stay Fussy campaign highlights how our range of plant-based milks, crafted exclusively for the cafe industry, are the preferred choice amongst baristas. This activation by Because in Australia and New Zealand is an exciting extension of that and is designed to break habitual barriers and invite latte lovers to rethink their morning ritual because when it comes to lattes, it pays to be fussy.”

Broadening the audience’s appeal to millennials, the café caravan activation taps into the emotional and functional benefits of café-made brews showcasing the way The Alternative Dairy Co. milk enhances the taste and performance.

Stephanie Babin, managing partner at Because ANZ, said: “In a world where digital-first dominates, brands like The Alternative Dairy Co. can thrive with a liquid on lips approach. With the right sampling strategy, in the right place at the right time, we’re not just handing out lattes we’re creating a moment of discovery for commuters. When people try, they like, and when they like, they buy. And with a perfect serve from expert baristas, we’re ensuring that first taste experience is one to remember and that they’ll stay fussy enough to request The Alternative at their local café.”

The café caravans will tour Wellington Railway Forecourt and Auckland’s Commercial Bay in New Zealand and Chatswood Mall in Sydney and the State Library Victoria in Melbourne, during February.