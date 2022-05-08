The AFR Gets Its Fancy On With Launch Of Fresh Lifestyle Magazine, Fin
A new glossy lifestyle publication, Fin Magazine, will launch on Friday, May 13, building on the strong readership growth enjoyed by The Australian Financial Review (AFR).
Inserted quarterly into the Financial Review newspaper, and promoted across afr.com, the new Fin Magazine is visually sumptuous and discerning. It will inspire readers with the very best in fashion, design, watches, jewellery, motoring, art and travel, and has been created by the team behind the award-winning The Australian Financial Review Magazine.
The cover of the first issue features Kirsha Kaechele – artist, curator and wife of MONA founder David Walsh – wearing a Comme des Garcons skirt as she emerges from a 1960s ‘Futuro Pod’.
Fin Magazine editor Matthew Drummond says: “This magazine is a Financial Review take on matters of style. It draws upon our heritage in creating luxurious print products, including AFR Magazine and Life & Leisure, and has been shaped through insights into the types of content that best attract subscribers on afr.com. Digital readership data tells us that our subscribers are deeply engaged with lifestyle content that is exclusive and high quality.
“Fin Magazine will be lighter in tone and more visual than AFR Magazine, and will offer an authoritative take on all the things that Financial Review readers should spend their discretionary money on,” Drummond says.
Nine client director, luxury & travel, Amanda Upton says: “AFR Magazine has recorded its second year of double-digit growth in print readership. In the last year alone, print readership is up by an incredible 58 per cent to 452,000. This is driven by the high calibre of covers and quality editorial content embraced by our audience as well as the strategy to promote upcoming issues across afr.com. Fin Magazine will cement the Financial Review’s leading position with luxury advertisers. Its early commercial success speaks for itself around where the market is looking to invest.”
The print readership growth at AFR Magazine has been fuelled by strong growth across the Financial Review. Australia’s premium business, finance and political publication increased its total print and digital audience by 9.4 per cent to 3.5 million people in the year to the December quarter, according to the Total News readership survey run by Roy Morgan.
The Financial Review’s editor-in-chief, Michael Stutchbury, congratulated Matthew Drummond and Amanda Upton for putting their editorial and commercial weight behind the launch of a new magazine.
“It is no small thing to launch a new print product,” Stutchbury says. “This is a sign of confidence in the demand for the sort of upmarket and upbeat lifestyle content that the AFR Magazine team is known for and which fits comfortably under the Financial Review brand.”
Each issue of Fin Magazine is themed around the season, and the May issue is themed for winter. The next issues will be published in August, October and March.
