The 9Network Partners With A+E Media Group Launching Two Fast Channels On 9NOW

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
1 Min Read

The 9Network has announced a partnership with A+E Media Group, bringing another two dedicated FAST channels to Australian audiences on 9Now.

The LMN: Lifetime Movie Network FAST channel is currently streaming on 9Now, showcasing a festive collection this holiday season with the best Christmas movies, mistletoe moments and heartwarming tales to fill your days with holiday spirit.

Following the festive season, from January 1, 2025, the channel will deliver Lifetime Original Movies including thrillers, steamy romance and biopics from Lifetime’s catalogue.

Also coming in 2025 to 9Now, the HISTORY2 (H2) FAST Channel, delivering a free destination for the very best of The HISTORY Channel. From best-in-class documentary events, to its signature slate of industry-leading nonfiction series and premium fact-based scripted programming. The channel will feature a line-up of series and specials, including Alcatraz Escape: The Lost Evidence, Hiroshima: 75 Years Later, Hitler’s Secret Tunnels, Road to 9/11, and many more.

The launch expands 9Now’s streaming and FAST channel lineup, reinforcing and strengthening our commitment to bringing premium content to Australian audiences as a leading destination to deliver quality, on-demand entertainment.

Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards
Aimee is a journalist and writer of all things media and advertising. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for stories with a focus on mental health, sport, DE&I and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, Aimee worked as a media researcher, writing about emerging changes and trends in the media industry and heading up research projects, the most notable centering around the representation of female voices in the sports media industry.

