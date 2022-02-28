The 30 Under 30 People’s Choice Awards Is Heating Up! We Want You To Start Voting!

We get it, voting in the B&T 30 Under 30 People’s Choice Awards is very exciting and riveting. But that doesn’t give you license to cheat!

Unfortunately – not naming any names – one of you were caught fudging vote numbers by B&T‘s multi-processing, artificial intelligence, supercomputer or something, and were disqualified.

However, the competition is still on and we’re still keen to see which one of you marketingcomms whizkids have the charisma and personable charm to win yourself a People’s Choice Award at the upcoming B&T 30 Under 30 event.

At this stage, it seems OMD Australia’s Onam Khatri is still comfortably in the lead with a walloping 32,842 votes, well ahead of Half Dome’s Cassie Longmuir and Finder’s Soujanya Datta, with 1895 and 1640 votes, respectively.

You can check out the leaderboard, as of this morning, below:

Name Votes (So Far) 1. Onam Khatri – OMD Australia 32,842 2. Cassie Longmuir – Half Dome 1895 3. Soujanya Datta – Finder 1640 4. Neil Sura – Octagon 1531 5. Joanna Szkurat – Zenith Media 1521 6. Eugenia Yeung – Reprise Digital 1235 7. Alysha Calder – Nine 1233 8. Emmalee Fagerstrom – Yahoo 1219 9. Arushi Srivastava – Cashrewards 1212 10. Luke Duignan – Seven 1206

As you can see, Onam Khatri has paved a country road between herself and current runner-up, Cassie Longmuir. However, further down the list things are a little more heated, with only a handful of votes separating Octagon’s Neil Sura and Zenith Media’s Joanna Szkurat, and a similar number of votes separating sixth to tenth place.

If Neil Goldman dressed as Uncle Sam isn’t a big enough hint, we want you to exercise your democratic right and have your say if adland’s biggest and most prestigious popularity contest.

Don’t see your’s or your buddy’s name up there? Keen to maintain your position, or make a last minute dash to the top? With only one week left, it’s time to get crackin’ and get votin’!

You can VOTE HERE for as many people as you like, but remember, you can only vote in the poll once before your opportunity closes. And voting closes Monday, March 7. So giddy-up, buttercup!

The 30 Under 30 Awards, presented by Vevo, are widely regarded as the leading showcase for the brightest young talent working across marketing communications.

Three outstanding individuals will be recognised for their achievements in each of the 10 categories, as well as a Grand Prix award for the most influential individual overall.

You can find all the details on the awards right here and, to avoid disappointment, we highly recommend gathering your crew and securing your spots at the 30 Under 30 Awards night by purchasing early bird tickets (your bank account will thank you later).