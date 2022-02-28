The 30 Under 30 People’s Choice Awards Is Heating Up! We Want You To Start Voting!

The 30 Under 30 People’s Choice Awards Is Heating Up! We Want You To Start Voting!
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



We get it, voting in the B&T 30 Under 30 People’s Choice Awards is very exciting and riveting. But that doesn’t give you license to cheat!

Unfortunately – not naming any names – one of you were caught fudging vote numbers by B&T‘s multi-processing, artificial intelligence, supercomputer or something, and were disqualified.

However, the competition is still on and we’re still keen to see which one of you marketingcomms whizkids have the charisma and personable charm to win yourself a People’s Choice Award at the upcoming B&T 30 Under 30 event.

At this stage, it seems OMD Australia’s Onam Khatri is still comfortably in the lead with a walloping 32,842 votes, well ahead of Half Dome’s Cassie Longmuir and Finder’s Soujanya Datta, with 1895 and 1640 votes, respectively.

You can check out the leaderboard, as of this morning, below:

Name Votes (So Far)
1. Onam Khatri – OMD Australia 32,842
2. Cassie Longmuir – Half Dome 1895
3. Soujanya Datta – Finder 1640
4. Neil Sura – Octagon 1531
5. Joanna Szkurat – Zenith Media 1521
6. Eugenia Yeung – Reprise Digital 1235
7. Alysha Calder – Nine 1233
8. Emmalee Fagerstrom – Yahoo 1219
9. Arushi Srivastava – Cashrewards 1212
10. Luke Duignan – Seven 1206

 

As you can see, Onam Khatri has paved a country road between herself and current runner-up, Cassie Longmuir. However, further down the list things are a little more heated, with only a handful of votes separating Octagon’s Neil Sura and Zenith Media’s Joanna Szkurat, and a similar number of votes separating sixth to tenth place.

If Neil Goldman dressed as Uncle Sam isn’t a big enough hint, we want you to exercise your democratic right and have your say if adland’s biggest and most prestigious popularity contest.

Don’t see your’s or your buddy’s name up there? Keen to maintain your position, or make a last minute dash to the top? With only one week left, it’s time to get crackin’ and get votin’!

You can VOTE HERE for as many people as you like, but remember, you can only vote in the poll once before your opportunity closes. And voting closes Monday, March 7. So giddy-up, buttercup!

The 30 Under 30 Awards, presented by Vevo, are widely regarded as the leading showcase for the brightest young talent working across marketing communications.

Three outstanding individuals will be recognised for their achievements in each of the 10 categories, as well as a Grand Prix award for the most influential individual overall.

You can find all the details on the awards right here and, to avoid disappointment, we highly recommend gathering your crew and securing your spots at the 30 Under 30 Awards night by purchasing early bird tickets (your bank account will thank you later).

 

Please login with linkedin to comment

B&T 30 under 30 Awards B&t 30 under 30 people's choice

Latest News

Ad Hilariously Reverses Gender Roles In Video Games In Support Of Female Game Designers
  • Campaigns
  • Technology

Ad Hilariously Reverses Gender Roles In Video Games In Support Of Female Game Designers

A few gaming facts. Number one: half of the world’s gamers are female. Number two: only 22 per cent of game designers are women. Number three: game designers continue to pull out tired images of sexuality – the tough, musclebound man, while the female character is often overly sexualised and dressed in overtly skimpy outfits. […]

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Study: Only 11% Of CMOs Say They’ve Completed The Digital Transformation Journey
  • Technology

Study: Only 11% Of CMOs Say They’ve Completed The Digital Transformation Journey

Independent global media advisors MediaSense has launched its latest research study, Media 2025, revealing a noticeable maturing of the industry as brands seek greater simplification and integration across their ecosystem. Download a copy of the report HERE. Omnichannel is the order of the day but too many brand organisations are held back by internal silos, […]

CRA: Federal Government Bargaining Code Review Could Help Broadcasters Deal With Tech Giants
  • Media

CRA: Federal Government Bargaining Code Review Could Help Broadcasters Deal With Tech Giants

Industry body Commercial Radio Australia (CRA) has urged the Federal Government to take further actions to ensure radio broadcasters can strike fair deals with tech giants in the future. The organisation said the Federal Government’s review into the operation of the news media and digital platforms mandatory bargaining code would be an opportunity to examine […]

Momentum & Wollondilly Shire Council Team Up To Revive Injured Tourism Sector
  • Advertising
  • Media

Momentum & Wollondilly Shire Council Team Up To Revive Injured Tourism Sector

Wollondilly Shire Council has appointed Momentum Australia to develop strategy and creative work to drive tourism to the region, following a competitive pitch. After the impacts of devastating bushfires in 2019 then Covid in 2020-2021, Wollondilly Shire Council is on a mission to increase awareness and visitation to help provide economic relief to local businesses. […]