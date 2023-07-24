The 2023 B&T Women In Media Shortlist HAS Landed
They say all good things come in threes and we can’t deny it has been a good week for women. We’ve had the Women’s World Cup launch, the release of the Barbie movie (okay I know not everyone’s a fan) AND now we’ve got the official shortlist for the 2023 B&T Women In Media Awards, presented by Are Media!
Putting B&T humour aside just for one moment, the importance of gender equality within the industry remains extremely high.
Just last week, the Women in Media Industry Insight Report 2023 showed that the majority of the women in the media industry remain concerned about gender inequality, and, more worrying still, a third of women are actually considering quitting the industry.
Three times more women in 2023 than 2022 cited limited access to training/development and mental health/stress as obstacles to career progress. Dealing with bias/discrimination was five times more commonly cited as a factor for career stagnation year on year.
A fair, level and safe playing field is vital to ensure that everyone feels happy to turn up to work and do their best each day. Energy spent dealing with bias/discrimination and sexism is energy wasted, meaning everyone loses.
This is why we want to applaud the industry’s female-identifying talent who are showing up, achieving excellence, and showing other women that success is possible.
Our judges were given the hugely difficult task of sorting through some exceptional entries, so huge thanks to all of them.
If you’re on the list, huge congratulations! You beat out some stiff competition, so please do post your success on LinkedIn, Instagram and Threads.
The awards night will take place at 5:30pn-11:30 pm, Friday 25th of August at the White Bay Cruise Terminal Friday 25th of August, so – buy your tickets HERE.
As well as the winners of these awards, we will also be crowning the People’s Choice Winner and revealing the B&T Women In Media Power List.
Big thanks to our sponsors for making the awards happen!
P.S Any issues with spelling/job titles please contact us at email events@themisfits.media.
Without further ado, here is the list!
Agency Sales/ Account Management
Belinda Drew, The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song
Bronte Howard, The Pistol
Carly Pelham, Innocean
Clare Stewart Hunter, Gemba
Georgia Falloon, Playground xyz
Hannah Nickels, Thinkerbell
Katherine Therese Williams, Wavemaker
Laura Brady, Wavemaker
Monique Gilbert, Resolution Digital
Natalie Robinson, whiteGREY
Nathasha Fernando, Finecast
Paulette Parisi, Medium Rare Content Agency
Best Ad Campaign – Championing the Equality Cause
CARE – Her Circle, Icon Agency
She’s Electric, Innocean
Show Up for IWD, Fck The Cupcakes
Women’s Right, Howatson+Company For The Guardian
Equality: Our Final Frontier, The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song for UN Women Australia
Business Support
Amanda Curr, Seven Network
Bec Coulson, IMAA
Emily Bolton, Spark Foundry
Olivia Edwards, Seven Network
Casting Agent
Genevieve Day, Day Management
Holly Bryar, Bryar Casting
Kylie Green, The Lime Agency
Champion of Change
Ashleigh Grier, NBCUniversal
Claire OMahony, Blis Media
Emily Cook, dentsu Queensland
Jacquie Alley, The Media Store
Jane Sullivan, Wavemaker
Nadia Diggins, Endemol Shine Australia
Penny Gordon, Starcom
Poppy Reid, The Brag Media
Sorrel Osborne, Playground xyz
Client Services
Amy Carr, Foundation
Ashleigh Carter, Atomic 212°
Ashley Spinks, Seven Network
Belinda Drew, The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song
Delia Yan, Samsung Ads
Elizabeth Grant, Azerion
Hayley Rosales, The Thoughtful Agency
Huong Nguyen, Alchemy One
Karyn Smith, Publicis Groupe
Kelly Jack, Dentsu Queensland
Maddison Keogh, Initiative Australia
Nicole Boyd, The Media Store
Rojan Khastoui, Urban List
Samantha Nunura, WiredCo.
Creative
Elle Bullen, Bullfrog
Karen Song, Paramount Australia & New Zealand
Katrina Alvarez-Jarratt, TBWA
Mads Catanese and Izzi McGrath, Seven Network
Mary Karananos, Paramount Australia & New Zealand
Nina Kendall, Meta
Ruth Alexander, Paramount Australia & New Zealand
Shivani Maharaj, Wavemaker
Siobhan Joffe, The Royals
Stefanie DiGianvincenzo, whiteGREY
Creative Producer
Di Nash, Thinkerbell
Hayley Olsson, Jack Nimble
Jimena Murray, Before We Begin
Justine O’Donnell, Guardian Australia
Madelin Logan, Production Group
Nat Taylor, Poppet
Rachael Brand, Paramount Australia & New Zealand
Sonia McLaverty, DDB Group Melbourne
Employer
C7EVEN Communications
GroupM
Initiative Australia
Medium Rare Content Agency
OMD Australia
Reload Media
Seven Network
The Mint Partners
Urban List
Entrepreneur
Bonnie Borland, Oliver Grace
Brooke Hill, The Contented Copywriter
Celia wallace, Today the Brave
Danni Dimitri, Hatched
Emma Lo Russo, Digivizer
Laura Hamod, Barnes Connected Digital
Michelle Hampton, WiredCo.
Phoebe Price, Pure Public Relations
Rikki Stern, Initiative Australia
Susannah George, Urban List
Vanessa Liell, Orizontas
Zeina Khodr, Paper + Spark
Executive Leader
Angela Hampton, WiredCo.
Fiona Lang, BBC Studios
Jacqui La’Brooy, Urban List
Jacquie Alley, The Media Store
Jane Sullivan,Wavemaker
Jenny Parkes, Audience360
Julie Dormand, The Works Agency
Leilani Abels, Thrive PR + Communications
Liz Wigmore, Foundation
Lizzie Young, WeAre8
Melissa Fein, Initiative Australia
Michelle O’Keeffe, Engaging IO
Nikki Clarkson, Southern Cross Austereo (SCA)
Renee Hyde, Howatson+Company
Glass Ceiling Award
Ashley Byers, WiredCo
Bel Harper, oOh!media
Effie Kacopieros, Innocean Australia
Elle Bullen, Bullfrog
Jessica White, Cassette
Julie Dormand, The Works Agency
Karina Pike, Resolution Digital Australia
Kerri Elstub, Nine Digital
Marilla Akkermans, Equality Media + Marketing
Michelle Hampton,WiredCo.
Philippa Noilea-Tani, Wavemaker
Sarah James, Initiative Australia
Vanessa Liell, Orizontas & Rethink Everything
Journalist / Producer
Emma Notarfrancesco, Drive.com.au
Jo Abi, 9Honey, Nine Digital
Nina Funnell, News.com.au
Sandra Sully, Paramount Australia & New Zealand
Susannah Guthrie, Drive.com.au
Marketing
Amy Rose Sadubin, Mulpha Group
Azadeh Williams, AZK Media
Becky Amon, Paper + Spark
Chloe Leamon, Half Dome
Ellysia Chick, Seven
Evelyn Bishop, Meta
Kristie Atkins, Wink
Lauren Phillips, TikTok Australia
Louise Crompton, Paramount Australia & New Zealand
Naomi Gorringe, Southern Cross Austereo
Sarah Gallon, Tourism Australia
Tennille Burt, QMS
Media Planner/Buyer
Clare Farrugia, Hatched Media
Christine Chen, PHD Australia
Alexandra Fardouly, Paramount Australia & New Zealand
Dona Choi, Foundation
Elizabeth Lonsdale, CHEP Network
Emma Greenhalgh, Initiative Australia
Jessica Longley, Wavemaker
Laura Brady, Wavemaker
Lucie Jansen, Spark Foundry
Rebecca Kingsbury, Initiative Australia
Sarinna Harte, Ryva
Sasha Smith, Howatson+Company
Media Sales / Account Management
Ariarna Bartulovic, Rent.com.au
Ashleah Harding, Cartology
Brodie Taylor, Drive.com.au
Caitlin O’Meara, Foxtel Media
Claire Allison, QMS
Danielle Rigg Smith, TikTok Australia
Ella Keddie, Snapchat
Isabella Keogh,VMO
Jillian Matthews, Guardian Australia
Kate Blakeley, ARN
Krista Walton, oOh!media
Monika Poposki, Foxtel Media
Monique Bowyer, Seven Network
Nikki Rooke, Nine Entertainment Company
Mentor
Amye Saunders, Mindshare
Dom Hickey, Howatson+Company
Effie Kacopieros, Innocean Australia
Heidi Sayers, Nine
Jessica Winterburn, oOh!media
Jo McAlister, Initiative Australia
Kristie Atkins, Wink
Lorraine Woods, Atomic 212°
Rebecca Lawrie, Nine
Sarah Scott Paul, Enero Group
Simone Jordan, Media Diversity Australia
Vanessa Liell, Orizontas & Rethink Everything
People and Culture
Davanh Inthachanh, Seven Network
Emily Cook, Dentsu Queensland
Hannah Jones, Sparro
Jacinta Munro, Atomic 212°
Jacquie Alley, The Media Store
Jodi Rosenthal, QMS
Kristy Camarillo, The Royals
Lauren Small, Carat Australia and dentsu X (dentsu companies)
Lauren Thornborough, UM Australia
Marilla Akkermans, Equality Media + Marketing
Miranda Bryce, The Mint Partners
Virginia Scully, Hatched Media
Project Manager
Alex O’Shaughnessy, Paramount Australia & New Zealand
Stephanie Briggs, Paramount Australia & New Zealand
Catherine Dingli, Seven Network
Claire Riding, Wavemaker
Elleni Macmillan, Tag
Kylie Taylor, Seven Network
Lisa Peach, Seven Network
Sarah Barcatta-McDougall, The Pistol
Sharlene Wood, Drive.com.au
Public Relations
Alice Moore, Elysee Collective
Anastasiia Nazarenko, Palin Communications
Anita Godbeer, Tourism Australia
Azadeh Williams, AZK Media
Carden Calder, BlueChip Communication
Caroline Catterall, Keep Left
Edwina Brook, History Will Be Kind
Elly Hewitt, alt/shift/
Genevieve Brammall, News Corp Australia
Laura Hayward, Advanced Navigation
Leilani Abels, Thrive PR + Communications
Lucy Clark, Pure Public Relations
Maya Ivanovic, Palin Communications
Rosie Baker, GroupM
Rising Star
Annabel Begeng, Thinkerbell
Ashley Spinks, Seven Network
Charlotte Berry, Innocean
Danielle Davies,Wavemaker
Gabriela Franchina, LADbible Australia
Kate O’Loughlin, Initiative Australia
Lily Lazzarotti, Thinkerbell
Mads Catanese, whiteGREY
Michelle Day, GroupM
Pawena Kaniah, iProspect Dentsu
Rosie Smith, Finecast
Sandy Ma, GroupM Nexus
Sarah Graham, Jack Nimble
Sophie Gallagher, Slingshot Media
Summer Treseder, Initiative Australia
Social Change Maker
Ash Jackson, Bornbred Talent
Danielle Galipienzo, Initiative Australia
Jacquie Alley, The Media Store
Jasmin Bedir, Innocean Australia
Jen Sharpe, Think HQ
Katarina Matic and Lauren Eddy, Bullfrog
Kate Griffiths, Icon Agency
Nina Funnell, News.com.au
Philippa Noilea-Tani, Wavemaker
Phoebe Netto, Pure Public Relations
Stephanie Rudnick, MKTG Sports & Entertainment, a dentsu company
Social Media
Alexandra Anastassiou, Paramount Australia & New Zealand
Arielle Thomas, Thom Projects
Elena Fullerton, Tag
Meg Coffey, Coffey & Tea
Michelle Melky, Amplify
Natalie Lasance, The Meaningful Social Club
Nikki Brown, Seven Network
Rachel Fyfe, The Pistol
Sarah Macrae, Medium Rare Content Agency
Shivani Maharaj, Wavemaker
Stephanie Vigilante, Broadsheet
Strategy
Annie Little, The Royals
Brooke Thompson, whiteGREY
Catherine Rushton, This Is Flow
Dom Hickey, Howatson+Company
Fran Clayton, DDB Group Sydney
Kat Khao, Thinkerbell
Madeleine, Marsh Meta
Namita Sopa, Paramount Australia & New Zealand
Sally Hellyer, Mindshare
Sarah Heitkamp, Zenith Media
Sarah Kramer, CHEP
Sophie Price, Essencemediacom
Tech
Amy Prosser, Optus Sport
Andie Potter, PHD Australia
Anna Boucaut, Howatson+Company
Ashleigh Wang, Seven Network
Azadeh Khojandi, The Trade Desk
Denise McCormack, Hatched
Lorraine Donnelly, Yahoo
Marianne Hawkins, Initiative Australia
Sarita Parto, Audience360
Shani Kugenthiran, Paramount Australia & New Zealand
Tara Coverdale, oOh!media
