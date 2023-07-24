The 2023 B&T Women In Media Shortlist HAS Landed

They say all good things come in threes and we can’t deny it has been a good week for women. We’ve had the Women’s World Cup launch, the release of the Barbie movie (okay I know not everyone’s a fan) AND now we’ve got the official shortlist for the 2023 B&T Women In Media Awards, presented by Are Media!

Putting B&T humour aside just for one moment, the importance of gender equality within the industry remains extremely high.

Just last week, the Women in Media Industry Insight Report 2023 showed that the majority of the women in the media industry remain concerned about gender inequality, and, more worrying still, a third of women are actually considering quitting the industry.

Three times more women in 2023 than 2022 cited limited access to training/development and mental health/stress as obstacles to career progress. Dealing with bias/discrimination was five times more commonly cited as a factor for career stagnation year on year.

A fair, level and safe playing field is vital to ensure that everyone feels happy to turn up to work and do their best each day. Energy spent dealing with bias/discrimination and sexism is energy wasted, meaning everyone loses.

This is why we want to applaud the industry’s female-identifying talent who are showing up, achieving excellence, and showing other women that success is possible.

Our judges were given the hugely difficult task of sorting through some exceptional entries, so huge thanks to all of them.

If you’re on the list, huge congratulations! You beat out some stiff competition, so please do post your success on LinkedIn, Instagram and Threads.

The awards night will take place at 5:30pn-11:30 pm, Friday 25th of August at the White Bay Cruise Terminal Friday 25th of August, so – buy your tickets HERE.

As well as the winners of these awards, we will also be crowning the People’s Choice Winner and revealing the B&T Women In Media Power List.

Big thanks to our sponsors for making the awards happen!

P.S Any issues with spelling/job titles please contact us at email events@themisfits.media.

Without further ado, here is the list!

Agency Sales/ Account Management

Belinda Drew, The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song

Bronte Howard, The Pistol

Carly Pelham, Innocean

Clare Stewart Hunter, Gemba

Georgia Falloon, Playground xyz

Hannah Nickels, Thinkerbell

Katherine Therese Williams, Wavemaker

Laura Brady, Wavemaker

Monique Gilbert, Resolution Digital

Natalie Robinson, whiteGREY

Nathasha Fernando, Finecast

Paulette Parisi, Medium Rare Content Agency

Best Ad Campaign – Championing the Equality Cause

CARE – Her Circle, Icon Agency

She’s Electric, Innocean

Show Up for IWD, Fck The Cupcakes

Women’s Right, Howatson+Company For The Guardian

Equality: Our Final Frontier, The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song for UN Women Australia

Business Support

Amanda Curr, Seven Network

Bec Coulson, IMAA

Emily Bolton, Spark Foundry

Olivia Edwards, Seven Network

Casting Agent

Genevieve Day, Day Management

Holly Bryar, Bryar Casting

Kylie Green, The Lime Agency

Champion of Change

Ashleigh Grier, NBCUniversal

Claire OMahony, Blis Media

Emily Cook, dentsu Queensland

Jacquie Alley, The Media Store

Jane Sullivan, Wavemaker

Nadia Diggins, Endemol Shine Australia

Penny Gordon, Starcom

Poppy Reid, The Brag Media

Sorrel Osborne, Playground xyz

Client Services

Amy Carr, Foundation

Ashleigh Carter, Atomic 212°

Ashley Spinks, Seven Network

Belinda Drew, The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song

Delia Yan, Samsung Ads

Elizabeth Grant, Azerion

Hayley Rosales, The Thoughtful Agency

Huong Nguyen, Alchemy One

Karyn Smith, Publicis Groupe

Kelly Jack, Dentsu Queensland

Maddison Keogh, Initiative Australia

Nicole Boyd, The Media Store

Rojan Khastoui, Urban List

Samantha Nunura, WiredCo.

Creative

Elle Bullen, Bullfrog

Karen Song, Paramount Australia & New Zealand

Katrina Alvarez-Jarratt, TBWA

Mads Catanese and Izzi McGrath, Seven Network

Mary Karananos, Paramount Australia & New Zealand

Nina Kendall, Meta

Ruth Alexander, Paramount Australia & New Zealand

Shivani Maharaj, Wavemaker

Siobhan Joffe, The Royals

Stefanie DiGianvincenzo, whiteGREY

Creative Producer

Di Nash, Thinkerbell

Hayley Olsson, Jack Nimble

Jimena Murray, Before We Begin

Justine O’Donnell, Guardian Australia

Madelin Logan, Production Group

Nat Taylor, Poppet

Rachael Brand, Paramount Australia & New Zealand

Sonia McLaverty, DDB Group Melbourne

Employer

C7EVEN Communications

GroupM

Initiative Australia

Medium Rare Content Agency

OMD Australia

Reload Media

Seven Network

The Mint Partners

Urban List

Entrepreneur

Bonnie Borland, Oliver Grace

Brooke Hill, The Contented Copywriter

Celia wallace, Today the Brave

Danni Dimitri, Hatched

Emma Lo Russo, Digivizer

Laura Hamod, Barnes Connected Digital

Michelle Hampton, WiredCo.

Phoebe Price, Pure Public Relations

Rikki Stern, Initiative Australia

Susannah George, Urban List

Vanessa Liell, Orizontas

Zeina Khodr, Paper + Spark

Executive Leader

Angela Hampton, WiredCo.

Fiona Lang, BBC Studios

Jacqui La’Brooy, Urban List

Jacquie Alley, The Media Store

Jane Sullivan,Wavemaker

Jenny Parkes, Audience360

Julie Dormand, The Works Agency

Leilani Abels, Thrive PR + Communications

Liz Wigmore, Foundation

Lizzie Young, WeAre8

Melissa Fein, Initiative Australia

Michelle O’Keeffe, Engaging IO

Nikki Clarkson, Southern Cross Austereo (SCA)

Renee Hyde, Howatson+Company

Glass Ceiling Award

Ashley Byers, WiredCo

Bel Harper, oOh!media

Effie Kacopieros, Innocean Australia

Elle Bullen, Bullfrog

Jessica White, Cassette

Julie Dormand, The Works Agency

Karina Pike, Resolution Digital Australia

Kerri Elstub, Nine Digital

Marilla Akkermans, Equality Media + Marketing

Michelle Hampton,WiredCo.

Philippa Noilea-Tani, Wavemaker

Sarah James, Initiative Australia

Vanessa Liell, Orizontas & Rethink Everything

Journalist / Producer

Emma Notarfrancesco, Drive.com.au

Jo Abi, 9Honey, Nine Digital

Nina Funnell, News.com.au

Sandra Sully, Paramount Australia & New Zealand

Susannah Guthrie, Drive.com.au

Marketing

Amy Rose Sadubin, Mulpha Group

Azadeh Williams, AZK Media

Becky Amon, Paper + Spark

Chloe Leamon, Half Dome

Ellysia Chick, Seven

Evelyn Bishop, Meta

Kristie Atkins, Wink

Lauren Phillips, TikTok Australia

Louise Crompton, Paramount Australia & New Zealand

Naomi Gorringe, Southern Cross Austereo

Sarah Gallon, Tourism Australia

Tennille Burt, QMS

Media Planner/Buyer

Clare Farrugia, Hatched Media

Christine Chen, PHD Australia

Alexandra Fardouly, Paramount Australia & New Zealand

Dona Choi, Foundation

Elizabeth Lonsdale, CHEP Network

Emma Greenhalgh, Initiative Australia

Jessica Longley, Wavemaker

Laura Brady, Wavemaker

Lucie Jansen, Spark Foundry

Rebecca Kingsbury, Initiative Australia

Sarinna Harte, Ryva

Sasha Smith, Howatson+Company

Media Sales / Account Management

Ariarna Bartulovic, Rent.com.au

Ashleah Harding, Cartology

Brodie Taylor, Drive.com.au

Caitlin O’Meara, Foxtel Media

Claire Allison, QMS

Danielle Rigg Smith, TikTok Australia

Ella Keddie, Snapchat

Isabella Keogh,VMO

Jillian Matthews, Guardian Australia

Kate Blakeley, ARN

Krista Walton, oOh!media

Monika Poposki, Foxtel Media

Monique Bowyer, Seven Network

Nikki Rooke, Nine Entertainment Company

Mentor

Amye Saunders, Mindshare

Dom Hickey, Howatson+Company

Effie Kacopieros, Innocean Australia

Heidi Sayers, Nine

Jessica Winterburn, oOh!media

Jo McAlister, Initiative Australia

Kristie Atkins, Wink

Lorraine Woods, Atomic 212°

Rebecca Lawrie, Nine

Sarah Scott Paul, Enero Group

Simone Jordan, Media Diversity Australia

Vanessa Liell, Orizontas & Rethink Everything

People and Culture

Davanh Inthachanh, Seven Network

Emily Cook, Dentsu Queensland

Hannah Jones, Sparro

Jacinta Munro, Atomic 212°

Jacquie Alley, The Media Store

Jodi Rosenthal, QMS

Kristy Camarillo, The Royals

Lauren Small, Carat Australia and dentsu X (dentsu companies)

Lauren Thornborough, UM Australia

Marilla Akkermans, Equality Media + Marketing

Miranda Bryce, The Mint Partners

Virginia Scully, Hatched Media

Project Manager

Alex O’Shaughnessy, Paramount Australia & New Zealand

Stephanie Briggs, Paramount Australia & New Zealand

Catherine Dingli, Seven Network

Claire Riding, Wavemaker

Elleni Macmillan, Tag

Kylie Taylor, Seven Network

Lisa Peach, Seven Network

Sarah Barcatta-McDougall, The Pistol

Sharlene Wood, Drive.com.au

Public Relations

Alice Moore, Elysee Collective

Anastasiia Nazarenko, Palin Communications

Anita Godbeer, Tourism Australia

Azadeh Williams, AZK Media

Carden Calder, BlueChip Communication

Caroline Catterall, Keep Left

Edwina Brook, History Will Be Kind

Elly Hewitt, alt/shift/

Genevieve Brammall, News Corp Australia

Laura Hayward, Advanced Navigation

Leilani Abels, Thrive PR + Communications

Lucy Clark, Pure Public Relations

Maya Ivanovic, Palin Communications

Rosie Baker, GroupM

Rising Star

Annabel Begeng, Thinkerbell

Ashley Spinks, Seven Network

Charlotte Berry, Innocean

Danielle Davies,Wavemaker

Gabriela Franchina, LADbible Australia

Kate O’Loughlin, Initiative Australia

Lily Lazzarotti, Thinkerbell

Mads Catanese, whiteGREY

Michelle Day, GroupM

Pawena Kaniah, iProspect Dentsu

Rosie Smith, Finecast

Sandy Ma, GroupM Nexus

Sarah Graham, Jack Nimble

Sophie Gallagher, Slingshot Media

Summer Treseder, Initiative Australia

Social Change Maker

Ash Jackson, Bornbred Talent

Danielle Galipienzo, Initiative Australia

Jacquie Alley, The Media Store

Jasmin Bedir, Innocean Australia

Jen Sharpe, Think HQ

Katarina Matic and Lauren Eddy, Bullfrog

Kate Griffiths, Icon Agency

Nina Funnell, News.com.au

Philippa Noilea-Tani, Wavemaker

Phoebe Netto, Pure Public Relations

Stephanie Rudnick, MKTG Sports & Entertainment, a dentsu company

Social Media

Alexandra Anastassiou, Paramount Australia & New Zealand

Arielle Thomas, Thom Projects

Elena Fullerton, Tag

Meg Coffey, Coffey & Tea

Michelle Melky, Amplify

Natalie Lasance, The Meaningful Social Club

Nikki Brown, Seven Network

Rachel Fyfe, The Pistol

Sarah Macrae, Medium Rare Content Agency

Shivani Maharaj, Wavemaker

Stephanie Vigilante, Broadsheet

Strategy

Annie Little, The Royals

Brooke Thompson, whiteGREY

Catherine Rushton, This Is Flow

Dom Hickey, Howatson+Company

Fran Clayton, DDB Group Sydney

Kat Khao, Thinkerbell

Madeleine, Marsh Meta

Namita Sopa, Paramount Australia & New Zealand

Sally Hellyer, Mindshare

Sarah Heitkamp, Zenith Media

Sarah Kramer, CHEP

Sophie Price, Essencemediacom

Tech

Amy Prosser, Optus Sport

Andie Potter, PHD Australia

Anna Boucaut, Howatson+Company

Ashleigh Wang, Seven Network

Azadeh Khojandi, The Trade Desk

Denise McCormack, Hatched

Lorraine Donnelly, Yahoo

Marianne Hawkins, Initiative Australia

Sarita Parto, Audience360

Shani Kugenthiran, Paramount Australia & New Zealand

Tara Coverdale, oOh!media