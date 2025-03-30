Thanks To Nature Launches First OOH Campaign Via Avenue C, Steven Liu

Luxe hair and body wash business Thanks to Nature has launched its first-ever out-of-home advertising campaign.

This campaign is designed to elevate brand awareness and reach new audiences across Sydney and Melbourne.

Running from March, the campaign will use JCDecaux street furniture and transit and QMS’ large format billboards

The campaign has been executed in collaboration with leading media agency Avenue C, with creative direction led by Steve Liu.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Thanks to Nature team on their first major campaign by bringing this luxe, salon quality brand to life at scale. Thanks to Nature will be unmissable through a strong OOH campaign, delivering mass reach and frequency,” says Hugo Cutrone, managing partner at Avenue C.

“We are so pleased to have the opportunity to help bring such a savvy and colourful brand to more people’s attention in outdoor,” added Liu.

“This marks an exciting new chapter for Thanks to Nature,” said Sean Cassar, co-founder of Thanks to Nature. “Stepping into out-of-home advertising allows us to connect with our audience

in a bold and dynamic way, bringing our brand’s message to the streets of Sydney and Melbourne.”

Credits

Media: Avenue C – Hugo Cutrone, Rosy Zhang, Gaby Srour

Creative: Steve Liu

Client: Thanks to Nature – Sean Cassar, Lauren Nye