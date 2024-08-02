Thank God You’re Here Invites Commuters To Peek Through The Blue Door

Waiting for the bus has never been so entertaining! To celebrate the launch of Thank God You’re Here on Wednesday, 14 August, Network 10 has unveiled an exciting new outdoor marketing initiative in partnership with JCDecaux and Wavemaker.

Commuters in busy Bondi Junction will be entertained at a bus shelter transformed to capture attention, featuring an illuminated Network 10 logo, a captivating 3D build of the iconic Thank God You’re Here blue door, and a motion-sensor peephole that plays the show’s TV commercial. This fun and engaging experience is a fantastic way to connect with audiences and build excitement for the new season.

“We’re thrilled to present this unique Thank God You’re Here experience that stops people in their tracks, made possible by our partners, JCDecaux and Wavemaker, along with our talented marketing and design teams,” said Andreana Walton, head of marketing – broadcast and digital, Paramount Australia.

“This activation allows the public to share in the anticipation, curiosity, and excitement that our comedians experience when stepping through the iconic blue door. It’s a creative and engaging way to brighten commuters’ days while building excitement for one of TV’s biggest comedies. At Network 10, we believe in innovative marketing strategies that not only promote our shows but also create unforgettable moments for our viewers”.

“We are delighted to collaborate with Network 10 and Wavemaker to bring this innovative and immersive experience to life. The 3D door build and motion-sensor peephole create a unique and engaging interaction for audiences. This activation not only highlights the iconic elements of the show, but also demonstrates the power of Out-Of-Home to captivate and entertain the public,” said Lama Perin, group manager, creative and digital solutions, JCDecaux.

“At Wavemaker, we’re always looking for fresh and creative ways to showcase the great Paramount content across 10 and 10 Play. Working closely with 10, we created an unmissable spectacle that brings the magic of Thank God You’re Here to life, inviting passersby to delve into a realm where comedy meets clever advertising. A special thanks to JCDecaux and their expertise to help make our concept a reality,” said Aimee Cody, marketplace director, Wavemaker.

The bespoke Thank God You’re Here bus shelter takeover will be on display at Bondi Junction until August 25.