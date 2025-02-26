“Tesla: The Swasticar” Ad Goes Viral For British Campaign Group

An advert calling Elon Musk’s Teslas the “Swasticars” has gone viral, racking up close to 10 million views on TikTok.

Placed by British campaign group People vs Profiteers on an east London bus stop, the ad reads “Goes from 0 to 1939 in 3 seconds” and shows an image of Musk, owner and chief technology officer of X (formerly Twitter), in his now-infamous pose from a rally celebratingUS President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

The advert was placed by British campaign group “People vs Profiteers”. It has similarly worked on campaigns to prevent the deportation of asylum seekers to the UK to Rwanda—a failed flagship policy of the UK’s previous Conservative government—as well as campaigns taking aim at former British Home Secretary Suella Bravermann’s language concerning immigrants and refugee charity “Choose Love”.

“The richest man in the world is promoting racist groups in the UK. Then he did THAT salute. He wants to blame immigrants to distract from him and his billionaire friends,” reads the People vs Elon website.

“Not happy with fuelling the far-right in the USA, he’s now doing the same in the UK.

“We can’t let the richest man in the world poison our politics. While nurses use food banks, his wealth grew by $200 billion last year.

It is also running a fundraiser, calling on people to donate between 1-5p (or less than 10 cents) every time Musk posts on X.

Donations from the campaign will go to charities Everyday Racism, Women 4 Refugee Women, People vs Profiteers, Rainbow Migration and Hope not Hate.

French outdoor firm JCDecaux holds the contract for London’s bus shelters.