CampaignsNewsletter

“Tesla: The Swasticar” Ad Goes Viral For British Campaign Group

Staff Writers
Staff Writers
2 Min Read

An advert calling Elon Musk’s Teslas the “Swasticars” has gone viral, racking up close to 10 million views on TikTok.

Placed by British campaign group People vs Profiteers on an east London bus stop, the ad reads “Goes from 0 to 1939 in 3 seconds” and shows an image of Musk, owner and chief technology officer of X (formerly Twitter), in his now-infamous pose from  a rally celebratingUS President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

@everyonehateselon 🚨Elon Musk just helped the far-right in 🇩🇪 win their best result since WW2 then called them to say congrats. So don’t buy his f*ing cars, yeah? #dontbuyaswasticar #elonmusk ♬ original sound – Everyone Hates Elon

The advert was placed by British campaign group “People vs Profiteers”. It has similarly worked on campaigns to prevent the deportation of asylum seekers to the UK to Rwanda—a failed flagship policy of the UK’s previous Conservative government—as well as campaigns taking aim at former British Home Secretary Suella Bravermann’s language concerning immigrants and refugee charity “Choose Love”.

“The richest man in the world is promoting racist groups in the UK. Then he did THAT salute. He wants to blame immigrants to distract from him and his billionaire friends,” reads the People vs Elon website.

“Not happy with fuelling the far-right in the USA, he’s now doing the same in the UK.

“We can’t let the richest man in the world poison our politics. While nurses use food banks, his wealth grew by $200 billion last year.

It is also running a fundraiser, calling on people to donate between 1-5p (or less than 10 cents) every time Musk posts on X.

Donations from the campaign will go to charities Everyday Racism, Women 4 Refugee Women, People vs Profiteers, Rainbow Migration and Hope not Hate.

French outdoor firm JCDecaux holds the contract for London’s bus shelters.

Related posts:

  1. Elon Musk’s X Rolls Out Gen AI Advertising Tools
  2. ACCIONA & DDB Group Melbourne Spin Up New Campaign For ‘Turbine Made’ Wind Turbine Blade Upcycling Initiative
  3. Focus Creative Brews Global Campaign For De’Longhi’s La Specialista Touch
  4. MYOB Tells Sole Operators ‘Do Less Work Work’ With Comedian Tom Cashman In New Multi-Agency Work
TAGGED:
Staff Writers
By Staff Writers
Follow:
Staff Writers represent B&T's team of award-winning reporters. Here, you'll find articles crafted with industry experience spanning over 50 years. Our team of specialists brings together a wealth of knowledge and a commitment to delivering insightful, topical, and breaking news. With a deep understanding of advertising and media, our Staff Writers are dedicated to providing industry-leading analysis and reporting, both shaping the conversation and setting the benchmark for excellence.

Latest News

CMO Power Listers Gather For Exclusive Dinner
Leandro Perez, chief marketing officer, Salesforce ANZ.
Salesforce’s Leandro Perez: ‘Agentic AI Is Not About Removing Jobs, But About Getting People To Be More Productive’
Enigma Media Strengthens Leadership Team With Senior Promotions
TV Ratings (26/2/2025): MAFS Comes To Blows
Register Lost your password?