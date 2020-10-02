Tesla Autopilot Amusingly Confuses Ben Fordham’s Bus Poster Ad As Real Pedestrian
Sydney’s new king of breakfast radio Ben Fordham is stopping Sydney traffic and it has nothing to do with his ratings-hit 2GB show.
With his face plastered on the back of Sydney buses, Tesla cars have been thrown into disarray with its autopilot system confusing the radio host’s mug for a real person and automatically hitting the breaks.
Fordham talked about the strange incident earlier this week on his show.
He said: “What’s happening is that there’s a function in Tesla vehicles called autopilot. But the computer looks at what’s going on around and if it identifies what it believes to be a pedestrian, it will hit on the brakes,” Fordham said.
“[It] thinks that I’m a pedestrian as opposed to a poster!”
The Tesla autopilot issue was posted as a video to YouTube on September 27 by David Jones.
Fordham said: “I’m sorry that my face is partly responsible for the issue,” adding, “I am a real person, but I’m not all over Sydney in many different locations at exactly the same time.”
