Tesco Delivers Contender For Christmas Ad Of The Year

As much as B&T loved BMF’s homegrown Christmas work for ALDI this year, it appears we’ve been outshone by the Poms once again in the festive ad stakes.

Grocer Tesco appears to have waited until all its rivals released their ads, to deliver a glorious spot of fun that appears to be universally loved by UK media quick to skewer work not to their liking or weighed down with too much sentimentality.

The work of London agency BBH, the spot follows a consistent theme of ads this year in not using Christmas music. Instead, the ad plays along to Kiwi band OMC’s 1995 gem “How Bizarre”.

Alongside the ad, which plays heavily on the cost of living, Tesco is putting free Santa’s grottos in 150 stores, a £500,000 investment in a “win your Christmas shop” competition and even free movie screenings to help overstressed staff. Watch it below:

Commenting on the work, Emma Botton, Tesco group customer director, said: “We wanted to have some fun with Christmas and not take it too seriously. At the same time, it’s important that we don’t show up differently as a brand at this time of year, so the Tesco message about helpfulness, quality and value is the heart of it all.”