Tennis Australia Doubles Down On Hits Different Platform To Launch AO 2025

Following the successful 2023 launch of Tennis Australia’s long-term brand platform, Hits Different, which drew record-breaking attendance with one million fans passing through the gates, Tennis Australia is reinvesting in the platform to build on its momentum and deepen its impact and remind Aussies that tennis in Australia Hits Different.

Throughout 2025, Hits Different is set to create more immersive experiences, bringing fans of all kinds closer to tennis and each other.

Launching the second iteration of Hits Different is the 2025 Australian Open campaign, which introduces a fresh take on AO memorabilia, evolving it from typical merchandise into a line fans can wear with pride throughout the year, on and off the court.

Spanning TV, OLV, OOH, social, digital display, radio, EDM, POS, merchandise, and on-site channels, AO25 invites Australians into an expanded AO experience. From kids’ days and family-friendly activities to live music and Melbourne’s best food offerings, Hits Different brings together a community where tennis is just one part of the summer celebration.

“AO25 comes with a clear mandate: grow the game by inviting new audiences and making the Australian Open an event that resonates with everyone from avid fans to those attending for the first time. Hits Different will once again anchor the approach, reminding Australians why tennis in this country is unique and enhancing AO25’s reputation as a leader in world-class sporting experiences,” said Britt Wickes, head of event marketing at Tennis Australia.

“Hits Different’ has always been about more than the tennis. It captures that buzzy energy and summer culture that the AO does so well. This year, we’re not only introducing new players, but expanding the world off the court – celebrating the music, characters, and vibes that make tennis in Australia so unique. And nothing says the AO like a few cheeky seagulls wanting to get in on the action,” said Casey Schweikert, creative director, BMF.

