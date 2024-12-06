Telstra & Woolies Make Top Global Christmas Ads List But Aldi’s Kevin The Carrot & A Slew Of British Spots Score Higher

Two carrots from different parts of the world have peeled off blinders this Christmas, according to consumer tests by System1.

Aldi’s Kevin The Carrot, by McCann, which gets into the Christmas spirit with a James Bond themed spot, scored the top mark of 5.9 by viewers.

Kevin is joined by a host of leading brands in top spot of UK rankings, including Coca-Cola’s AI-generated Christmas trucks ad (created in-house), Sainsbury’s BFG number (New Commercial Arts), Disney’s octopus themed animation (Adam&EveDDB, directed by Taika Waititi) and Amazon’s moving spot about a cleaner who can sing, which was produced by Hungry Man.

In a top 5 global ads list, Woolies came in as number two, with a mark of 4.2, for an ad about creating a large carrot in the field to attract Santa Claus. M&C Saatchi created the ad.

It was beaten into top spot by Spanish chocolate brand Suchard, which offered a cute animation about a robot trying to celebrate Christmas alone on another world.

Telstra’s singing donkey campaign, by 61+ came in third. One of B&T’s favourite ads, Posten, came in fourth.

Every year System1 tests all the major Christmas ads with consumers using its Test Your Ad platform. The emotional response then informs the ads’ Star Rating (1-Star to 5.9-Stars), which predicts long-term market share gain.

“Developing ads that drive immediate sales during the festive period and support long-term brand building is crucial, as many rely on a Christmas sales boost and want growth to continue well beyond December,” System1 chief customer officer Jon Evans said.

“Strong storytelling filled with characters, humour, music and distinctive assets are helping brands quickly signal who they are and elicit intense, positive emotions that drive both the short and the long.”

Here are all of the ads that made System1’a top 10 UK and top 5 global lists, and the System1 score which runs from 0-5.9.

Top 10 UK

1. Aldi – System1 score 5.9

2. Coca-Cola – 5.9

3. Sainsbury’s – 5.9

4. Lidl – 5.9

5. Save the Children – 5.9

6. Cadbury’s – 5.9

7. BBC x Wallace & Gromit – 5.9

8. Disney – 5.9

9. Amazon – 5.9

10. Sky – 5.9

Top 5 Global

1. Suchard (Spain) – 5.2

2. Woolworths (Australia) – 4.2

3. Telstra (Australia) – 4.1

4. Posten (Norway) – 4.1

5. McDonald’s Grinch Happy Meal (Canada) – 3.9

View this post on Instagram A post shared by McDonald’s 🇨🇦 (@mcdonaldscanada)

Read next: Coke, Christmas and the AI Challenge

Also check out: B&T’s round up of the best Christmas ads from around the world