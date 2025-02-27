Telstra Invites Aussies To Experience “Beautiful Internet” In New Campaign Via +61

Telstra and its bespoke agency, +61, have partnered with director Dan Tobin Smith and art director Rachel Thomas to bring Telstra’s seamless Home Internet experience to life with a visually striking campaign.

Utilising a practical theatrical set and thousands of colourful dominoes, the films celebrate beautiful internet performance. The bespoke set was built for real in a large studio space with talented set designers, including some of the world’s best domino experts.

Brent Smart, Telstra’s CMO and B&T Power List inductee said: “This distinctive campaign is designed to capture the imaginations of Aussies and stand-out in a market where everyone continues to focus on tired rational proof points. With the help of a team of domino experts (yes, that’s a real job), we built a bespoke set with a series of elegant domino runs using more than 20 thousand real dominos. Beautiful.”

“It’s a very simple idea where the elegance of the execution reinforces the message,’ says Micah Walker, CCO, Bear Meets Eagle On Fire.

Credits

Agency: +61 with Bear Meets Eagle On Fire

Media: OMD Australia

Client: Telstra