CampaignsNewsletter

Telstra Invites Aussies To Experience “Beautiful Internet” In New Campaign Via +61

Staff Writers
Staff Writers
1 Min Read

Telstra and its bespoke agency, +61, have partnered with director Dan Tobin Smith and art director Rachel Thomas to bring Telstra’s seamless Home Internet experience to life with a visually striking campaign.

Utilising a practical theatrical set and thousands of colourful dominoes, the films celebrate beautiful internet performance. The bespoke set was built for real in a large studio space with talented set designers, including some of the world’s best domino experts.

Brent Smart, Telstra’s CMO and B&T Power List inductee said: “This distinctive campaign is designed to capture the imaginations of Aussies and stand-out in a market where everyone continues to focus on tired rational proof points. With the help of a team of domino experts (yes, that’s a real job), we built a bespoke set with a series of elegant domino runs using more than 20 thousand real dominos. Beautiful.”

“It’s a very simple idea where the elegance of the execution reinforces the message,’ says Micah Walker, CCO, Bear Meets Eagle On Fire.

Credits

Agency: +61 with Bear Meets Eagle On Fire

Media: OMD Australia

Client: Telstra

Related posts:

  1. ACCIONA & DDB Group Melbourne Spin Up New Campaign For ‘Turbine Made’ Wind Turbine Blade Upcycling Initiative
  2. Ice Cream Brand Denada Unveils OOH Campaign ‘Indulge: More, Sugar: Less’ Via Block
  3. MYOB Tells Sole Operators ‘Do Less Work Work’ With Comedian Tom Cashman In New Multi-Agency Work
  4. “Tesla: The Swasticar” Ad Goes Viral For British Campaign Group
TAGGED: ,
Staff Writers
By Staff Writers
Follow:
Staff Writers represent B&T's team of award-winning reporters. Here, you'll find articles crafted with industry experience spanning over 50 years. Our team of specialists brings together a wealth of knowledge and a commitment to delivering insightful, topical, and breaking news. With a deep understanding of advertising and media, our Staff Writers are dedicated to providing industry-leading analysis and reporting, both shaping the conversation and setting the benchmark for excellence.

Latest News

CMO Power Listers Gather For Exclusive Dinner
Leandro Perez, chief marketing officer, Salesforce ANZ.
Salesforce’s Leandro Perez: ‘Agentic AI Is Not About Removing Jobs, But About Getting People To Be More Productive’
Enigma Media Strengthens Leadership Team With Senior Promotions
TV Ratings (26/2/2025): MAFS Comes To Blows
Register Lost your password?