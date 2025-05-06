Telstra Encourages Sceptics To Get ‘Into Art’ By Physically Turning Them Into Artwork

Telstra today launched ‘Into Art’, an initiative encouraging Aussies who aren’t “into art” to reconsider their view.

Created by +61 and Bear Meets Eagle On Fire, the campaign turns three real art sceptics, Bradley, Midori and Wally, into hyper-realistic artworks by renowned Australian sculptor Sam Jinks. Its aim? To see if becoming art will help them get into it.

‘Into Art’ builds on Telstra’s 40-year partnership with Australia’s art community and sees the brand taking on an active role to support and grow the arts. This comes at a time when more Aussies than ever are open to engaging in the arts but are unsure how to get involved.

“Art is everywhere and takes many forms, yet so many of us don’t engage with it”, said Brent Smart, Telstra’s CMO. “Our ‘Into Art’ partnership with the National Gallery of Victoria and Sam Jinks aims to highlight how accessible art can be to the everyday Aussie.”

“We wanted to find a more engaging way to communicate Telstra’s commitment to the arts beyond just logos on posters and pamphlets. There’s no big promise of conversion here just an honest belief that with more exposure, there’s something for everyone in the arts,” said Micah Walker, founder and chief creative officer, Bear Meets Eagle On Fire.

Unveiled at the Ian Potter Centre: National Gallery of Victoria Australia (NGV), the three sculptures, which are made of silicone, resin, calcium carbonate, fiberglass and hair, are on display to the public for free.

A guided audio tour voiced by Bradley and Ewan McEoin from the NGV, offers an entertaining everyday take on the sculptures and other iconic Australian artworks.

“With free access to art at the NGV every day, we’re proud to give nearly three million visitors annually the chance to experience art”, added McEoin, senior curator contemporary art, design and architecture at the National Gallery of Victoria. “By partnering with Telstra on ‘Into Art’, we hope to inspire even more Australians to experience the improved wellbeing, creativity and sense of community that the arts can offer”.

