Telstra & Accenture Announce Joint Venture To Accelerate AI Roadmap, Improve CX

Telstra and Accenture have proposed a joint venture (JV) to accelerate the former’s data and AI roadmap to further extend its network leadership, improve customer experience, and help its teams operate more efficiently and effectively.

The JV would comprise specialists from Telstra and Accenture’s Data and AI teams to build on Telstra’s work creating a data and AI ecosystem, modernising its data and AI platforms and embedding responsible AI by design.

As part of the JV, the pair said Telstra would benefit from Accenture’s $3 billion AI investment in assets, industry solutions, ventures, acquisitions, talent and ecosystem partnerships, with access to the latest innovation in AI technologies and AI teams in Silicon Valley.

A key focus of the JV would be to reinvent business processes through new capabilities such as agentic AI, enabling teams to work with intelligent AI ecosystems to optimise key tasks end-to-end. The JV would also build specialised AI tools, helping build data and AI fluency across Telstra’s workforce and fast-tracking the development of future-critical skills.

The proposed seven-year JV is subject to consultation with Telstra’s employees and unions. Telstra’s core Data and AI workforce, based in Australia and India, would receive an offer to join the JV. At the end of the seven-year term, JV employees would be offered a role at Telstra. The JV is expected to become more efficient and streamlined as the acceleration of Telstra’s data and AI roadmap is delivered.

Telstra CEO Vicki Brady said the JV would leverage Accenture’s global expertise to scale AI responsibly and at pace, which would help Telstra deliver seamless connectivity and better experiences for customers.

“We’ve made strong progress on our AI goals and already have hundreds of value-driving AI use-cases across the business. This includes generative AI tools built in-house, like AskTelstra and One Sentence Summary, which are helping our people support customers more effectively and efficiently,” Brady said.

“But our data and AI ambition goes well beyond introducing AI tools. It goes to the heart of what we do – connecting Australia, and Australians to the world. From building self-healing, resilient networks, to reinventing experiences for our customers and the way we work, AI will help power an exciting, connected future.

“We will get there much faster and more efficiently by collaborating in an ecosystem of likeminded global leaders, leveraging each other’s strengths and accelerating innovation. Our strategic partnership with Microsoft and our joint venture with Quantium have been critical enablers in our AI journey so far, and this joint venture with Accenture will propel us into the next phase of our AI evolution.”

Julie Sweet, chair and CEO of Accenture, said: “We are entering a new era of AI-driven reinvention. Leading companies across the world are embracing agentic AI and generative AI to reinvent themselves using the technology and new ways of working to drive productivity and growth.”

“We are proud of our long-standing collaboration with a visionary leader like Telstra, and committed to accelerating its bold AI fuelled business strategy, which will set new standards for the telecom industry.”

“We are also excited about combining our experience, talent and capabilities with Telstra’s to drive innovation and value for Telstra’s customers, people, and shareholders today and in the future.”

As part of these changes, Telstra would consolidate vendor support from 18 data and AI providers and partners down to two JVs – Quantium and the proposed joint venture with Accenture.

The proposed JV would be 60 per cent owned by Accenture and 40 per cent Telstra, with Telstra retaining control over its data and AI strategy and roadmap, which the JV would help deliver.